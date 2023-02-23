yay’s Cloud9 future reportedly in doubt as Valorant team weighs up options

Cloud9 is weighing changes to its Valorant roster and Jaccob ‘yay’ Whiteaker might not be a part of the team moving forward, according to reports.

yay will no longer be on Cloud9’s starting roster moving forward according to a report from Max Katz. According to a separate report by Dot Esports, Cloud9 is discussing possible changes to its Valorant roster with all of its players.

The report also said that no moves have been solidified.

yay’s future with Cloud9 in doubt

After getting selected to join the VCT international league in the Americas by Riot Games, C9 picked up yay, Jordan ‘Zellsis’ Montemurro and Matthew ‘mCe’ Elmore. The North American team also picked up Mateja ‘qpert’ Mijović and then added Hasan ‘BlackHeart’ Hammad in early February.

While the offseason is over, the VCT mid-season transfer window opens on March 6 and closes on March 25 for teams to make more moves. Cloud9 could be a team that takes advantage of the window to move players or shuffle the squad internally as it already has seven players signed to its roster.

The team has had a rough competitive showing since picking up yay in the offseason. The squad placed second at Red Bull Home Ground and were knocked out of VCT LOCK//IN in the second round by DRX. Cloud9 were early favorites to make a deep run at the event and started strong with a win 2-0 over Paper Rex.

Cloud9 itself has scaled back its esports operations in some aspects recently. The organization pulled out of Apex Legends but still maintains competitive teams in Valorant, League of Legends, the Overwatch League and CS:GO.

Cloud9 won’t play again until after the mid-season transfer window closes as the VCT Americas league starts on March 26. The organization has yet to announce any changes to its roster.