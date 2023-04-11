yay sets goal after joining Disguised Toast’s Valorant team

Valorant star Jaccob ‘yay’ Whiteaker has shared his personal target after linking up with content creator Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang’s Challengers league team.

The former OpTic and Cloud9 player has been unveiled as the newest member of Disguised, the team assembled by OfflineTV member Disguised Toast that is competing in the NA Challengers league, the second tier of North American Valorant.

From a competitive standpoint, the move is a step back for yay, who ended 2022 at the top of the Valorant food chain. After an impressive season that culminated in a runner-up finish with OpTic at Valorant Champions, he earned a lucrative deal with franchise partner Cloud9. He was also named the Best Esports Athlete of the Year at The Game Awards.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games) Cloud9 moved on from yay and vanity after VCT LOCK//IN

But his time with Cloud9 proved to be short-lived. He attended just two events with the team, Red Bull Home Ground #3 and VCT LOCK//IN, before they decided to go in a different direction, allegedly due to role issues.

Days later, Cloud9 also opted to move on from in-game leader Anthony ‘vanity’ Malaspina, with Jake ‘jakee’ Anderson and Dylan ‘runi’ Cade brought in to fill the vacant spots on the team.

Disguised yay sets target

Before he ended his stream to go practice with his new teammates, yay admitted that his time with Disguised might be a “short-term thing” as his sights are set on playing tier-one Valorant again.

“Ultimately, I do want to compete at the highest level,” he said. “But we shall see, boys. We shall see. Hopefully, I can get back to that point. That’s what I love doing. I love being on that stage.”

There’s a path for yay to reach the VCT Americas league with Disguised. For that to happen, they will have to finish top two in the Challengers League playoffs to qualify for the Ascension Tournament – an event with six teams from across the Americas that will offer promotion to the franchise league.

But even though there’s the possibility that his Disguised spell is a brief one, he promised to give his “max effort every single” day.

“I’ll do the best that I can, boys. Hopefully, I can bring the Disguised org into franchise. That would be pretty sick, no? If we could bring it all the way.”