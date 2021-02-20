Logo
Dafran banned from Valorant voice chat after outburst on Twitch stream

Published: 20/Feb/2021 13:14 Updated: 20/Feb/2021 14:32

by Luke Edwards
Valorant Agent Jett on left, Dafran by computer on right.
Riot Games/Blizzard

Dafran

Streamer Daniel ‘Dafran’ Francesca is no stranger to an outburst of rage while playing, but this time, his outburst at his teammates cost him the ability to use Valorant voice chat.

You might have thought being forced into taking an ice bath would have helped Dafran ‘cool off’. But he’s been as hotheaded as ever, with his latest Valorant escapades resulting in him getting banned from voice chat.

The former Overwatch pro was in the midst of an extremely close game of competitive Valorant. At the start of the first round of overtime on Ascent, Dafran’s Viper was picked off from mid.

While he was swiftly traded out, his teammates struggled and failed to win the round. Dafran understandably got quite frustrated.

After his team’s Killjoy was picked off, and their Jett failed to secure a return kill, Dafran was not happy. “What the f***,” he said. “My teammates are so f***ing bad.”

As soon as the round ended, Dafran received the message: “You have been restricted from transmitting in team voice. You will be able to use team voice again on Feb 22.”

He took the ban in good spirits, however. “Okay, I got banned from voice,” he said, laughing. “It’s probably for the best, let’s be honest. Everyone in Immortal is f***ing banned, dude.”

Twitch streamer Dafran is now a farmer
Instagram/okotopen.dk
The former OWL pro quit Twitch for farming school in June 2020, but left after two months.

Section 7 of Riot Games’ Terms of Service states: “Transmitting or communicating any content which we reasonably believe to be offensive to players, including language that is unlawful, harmful, threatening, abusive, harassing, defamatory, vulgar, obscene… warrant disciplinary measures.”

The ban didn’t stop Dafran from securing the win in the following round, however, as his team were able to claw it back to a draw.

This isn’t the first time the part-time farmer has been disciplined for Valorant-based activities. Back in May 2020, Dafran was banned from Twitch for flaming Valorant tournament organizers Solary TV, and returned from another ban in November with a promise he was “reformed”.

Regardless, it’s good to see the ex-Overwatch pro take the ban in good spirits.

Hannah Stocking uses ‘fake Hannah’ to avoid Ondreaz Lopez breakup questions

Published: 20/Feb/2021 12:46

by Georgina Smith
Hannah Stocking poses in an Instagram photo
Instagram: hannahstocking

Influencer and TikTok personality Hannah Stocking found a creative way to avoid questions about her breakup with Ondreaz Lopez when being interviewed by the paparazzi, swapping herself for a bizarre Hannah impersonator.

Hannah Stocking is an internet personality who has found a substantial following on multiple platforms, including 18 million followers on Instagram and over 22 million followers on TikTok.

Her focus is on comedy content, and she gets millions of views and hundreds of thousands of likes for every video she posts.

However, she was caught up in drama recently when ex-boyfriend and fellow TikToker Ondreaz Lopez was accused of having relations with a minor, and was subsequently sued. The case against him and his brother Tony Lopez, who is also being sued for allegedly soliciting minors, is ongoing.

Ondreaz Lopez posing in an Instagram pic
Instagram: ondreaz
Ondreaz and Hannah started dating towards the end of 2020.

Following this drama, Hannah and Ondreaz ended up ending their relationship, though how exactly everything went down is unclear, as the details of what happened between the two aren’t very public.

Hannah Stocking pranks paparazzi

Naturally, fans are keen to know what exactly happened between the pair, and paparazzi made sure to follow up on the situation when they spotted the star out in public.

Hannah explained that she had spent Valentine’s day alone, and when asked about the situation with her and Ondreaz, and if everything was okay, she replied: “I hope so. We broke up but I’d prefer not to talk about it. I hope everybody’s doing well and okay, and everybody’s happy.”

When she was asked about her friend and fellow influencer Lele Pons, she suddenly stopped the interview, dashing to her car and saying she forgot her purse.

It wasn’t Hannah that emerged again from the car, but instead, a guy dressed in the star’s exact outfit, down to the patterned face mask, leather jacket, and paired with a blonde wig.

The fake Hannah joked that her outfit was “all Gucci,” before randomly tripping and dropping her purse.  The paparazzi spoke with the “imposter” for a short while, baffled by the bizarre swap, before the actual Hannah returned.

The interview continued without directly addressing the prank, but it seemed to lighten the mood, and had fans in the comment section loving how “she’s still trying to make people laugh even if she’s going through stuff.”