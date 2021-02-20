Dafran banned from Valorant voice chat after outburst on Twitch stream

Streamer Daniel ‘Dafran’ Francesca is no stranger to an outburst of rage while playing, but this time, his outburst at his teammates cost him the ability to use Valorant voice chat.

You might have thought being forced into taking an ice bath would have helped Dafran ‘cool off’. But he’s been as hotheaded as ever, with his latest Valorant escapades resulting in him getting banned from voice chat.

The former Overwatch pro was in the midst of an extremely close game of competitive Valorant. At the start of the first round of overtime on Ascent, Dafran’s Viper was picked off from mid.

While he was swiftly traded out, his teammates struggled and failed to win the round. Dafran understandably got quite frustrated.

After his team’s Killjoy was picked off, and their Jett failed to secure a return kill, Dafran was not happy. “What the f***,” he said. “My teammates are so f***ing bad.”

As soon as the round ended, Dafran received the message: “You have been restricted from transmitting in team voice. You will be able to use team voice again on Feb 22.”

He took the ban in good spirits, however. “Okay, I got banned from voice,” he said, laughing. “It’s probably for the best, let’s be honest. Everyone in Immortal is f***ing banned, dude.”

Section 7 of Riot Games’ Terms of Service states: “Transmitting or communicating any content which we reasonably believe to be offensive to players, including language that is unlawful, harmful, threatening, abusive, harassing, defamatory, vulgar, obscene… warrant disciplinary measures.”

The ban didn’t stop Dafran from securing the win in the following round, however, as his team were able to claw it back to a draw.

This isn’t the first time the part-time farmer has been disciplined for Valorant-based activities. Back in May 2020, Dafran was banned from Twitch for flaming Valorant tournament organizers Solary TV, and returned from another ban in November with a promise he was “reformed”.

Regardless, it’s good to see the ex-Overwatch pro take the ban in good spirits.