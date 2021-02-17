Logo
Dafran freezes in icy bath for ridiculous Twitch channel points challenge

Published: 17/Feb/2021 17:32

by Michael Gwilliam
Twitch streamer and former Overwatch League star Daniel ‘Dafran’ Francesca rewarded his viewers by suffering in a freezing cold bath after they managed to complete a crazy channel points challenge.

Channel points are fairly easy to earn – by watching a stream, gifting subscriptions or other actions, viewers can unlock points that can then be used to unlock emotes or even make the streamer perform a task of their choosing.

One of the coolest things about channel points is that streamers can implement challenges where if viewers pool their points, they can win something super special.

In Dafran’s case, the Twitch star-turned-farmer made it so if his chat would hit six million points in one broadcast, he’d take a five minute bath in icy cold water.

Dafran’s chat was able to complete the goal just as the Danish DPS prodigy finished a match in Valorant to place in Immortal.

“Guys, we will go into that bathtub today when the stream ends,” he said. “You guys really hit six million in one stream, you guys are f**king crazy. You guys are absolutely nuts, dude.”

A bit later on, Dafran managed to set up his bathtub and filled it with super cold water to attempt the challenge. Despite wearing a shirt and shorts, Francesca quickly learned just how freezing it would be.

Moments after hopping into the tub, the streamer screamed in agony. “Very cold!” he shivered.

“Five minutes!” he murmured, while still being a good sport by putting his head underwater. “I can’t talk!”

Eventually, when it came time for Dafran to get out, he had to improvise and find a way for his viewers not to see any parts of his body that could result in a ban. The fast-thinking Dane decided to just toss a couple of towels at the camera, and his second sent it to the floor below.

“Yes, easy!” he clapped, impressed with his IRL aim.

It’s always good to see streamers who normally game go a bit outside their comfort zone and try something new for the amusement of viewers. Hopefully, Dafran can keep it up and we see more of his channel challenge point antics in the future.

Twitch streamer banned after saying he’d “break” daughter’s neck in Tarkov rage

Published: 17/Feb/2021 17:25

by Andrew Amos
Twitch streamer ‘KillaMfCam’ has been banned from the platform after the 26-year-old father-of-one claimed he’d “break” his 4-year-old child’s neck in an Escape from Tarkov-induced rage.

Warning: the following comments may be disturbing for some.

KillaMfCam, who calls himself a “gamer by nature, streamer for fun,” on his Twitch profile, is coming under fire for comments he made in a February 15 stream.

In a clip shared by Twitter user and streamer ‘Frizzable’, KillaMfCam states he is going to “break” his 4-year-old daughter’s neck after dying in Escape from Tarkov.

“I killed this guy in Tarkov and then proceeded to tune into his stream to find him tell his son that he is going to ‘snap his neck’ if he didn’t leave the room,” he said.

“Absolute scum… He banned me before I could even say GGs.”

“I stuck around to see his temper tantrum, and watched this. Had to get a friend to help me download the VOD since I was banned.”

The 26-year-old was visibly angry after dying during an Escape of Tarkov raid. While cussing out his enemy, he then turned his attention towards someone in the background of his stream.

“Stop f**king sh*tting yourself dude. How hard is that? Jesus Christ man. God damn you stupid motherf**ker. I f**king hate you dude. Get the f**k out of my room bro. Get out. Go. Get the f**k out of my room. Get out. I’m gonna break your f**king neck dude,” he said.

There is also screaming in the background as KillaMfCam starts yelling, as well as a couple of large thuds.

Escape from Tarkov streamer killamfcam
Twitch: killamfcamttv
KillaMfCam walks off camera before he starts shouting at his daughter.

Twitch has taken action against the streamer’s account hours after the clip started going viral, taking it off the platform. It’s unclear if the ban is permanent.

Banned streamer responds

The streamer has responded on Twitter, claiming that the clip was taken out of context, and that he was actually yelling at his dog.

In another tweet, he wrote, “I can’t believe someone would edit a clip and slander me like that over banning them y’all are absurd as f**k and I ain’t hiding nothing my kid can vouch for me her damn self.”

Others have been trying to alert local law enforcement in Ohio, where the streamer lives according to his Twitter account, to the 26-year-old’s conduct.

Dexerto has contacted Twitch for comment.

Correction: This article originally reported that the streamer had a son. They actually have a daughter.