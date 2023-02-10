Bang’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings & more

100 Thieves Valorant pro Sean “bang” Bezerra is considered one of the best up-and-coming stars in Valorant and has already made his debut on the international stage at 18 years old. Here’s everything you need to know about bang’s Valorant settings, including his keybinds, mouse settings, crosshair, and more.
Bang was a part of 100 Thieves during both of its 2022 rebuilds and was a key factor in the team’s late push to qualify for Valorant Champions 2022. With his third year of Valorant competition behind him, bang continues to showcase why he is one of the best young talents North America has produced.
Now those looking to improve at Valorant are wondering what bang’s Valorant settings are. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with a full breakdown of how he likes to play.
Contents
bang’s mouse settings
The 100 Thieves pro plays on a 0.32 sensitivity and an eDPI of 256. he competes using a Logitech G Pro X Superlight mouse.
|Setting
|Value
|DPI
|800
|Sensitivity
|0.32
|Zoom Sensitivity
|1.00
|eDPI
|256
|Hz
|1000
|Windows Sensitivity
|6
|Raw Input
|Off
|Mouse acceleration
|Off
bang’s Valorant crosshair
Bang, like many pros, uses a small crosshair for precise aiming. He opts for a white version of the reticle and uses a cross to aim with the lines intersecting. You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import his crosshair with his unique code listed below.
- 0;P;h;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0
Primary
|Setting
|Value
|Color
|White
|Outlines
|On
|Outline Opacity
|1
|Outline Thickness
|1
|Centre Dot
|Off
|Center Dot Opacity
|N/A
|Center Dot Thickness
|N/A
Inner Lines
|Setting
|Value
|Show Inner Lines
|On
|Inner Lines Opacity
|1.00
|Inner Line Length
|3.00
|Inner Lines Thickness
|2.00
|Inner Line Offset
|2.00
|Movement Error
|Off
|Firing Error
|Off
Outer Lines
|Setting
|Value
|Show Outer Lines
|Off
|Outer Lines Opacity
|N/A
|Outer Line Length
|N/A
|Outer Lines Thickness
|N/A
|Outer Line Offset
|N/A
|Movement Error
|Off
|Firing Error
|Off
bang’s Valorant keybinds
|Setting
|Value
|Walk
|L-Shift
|Crouch
|L-Ctrl
|Jump
|Space Bar
|Use Object
|E
|Equip Primary Weapon
|1
|Equip Secondary Weapon
|2
|Equip Melee
|3
|Equip Spike
|4
|Ability: 1
|Q
|Ability: 2
|V
|Ability: 3
|C
|Ability: Ultimate
|X
bang’s monitor and resolution
Bang currently uses the Asus VG248QE gaming monitor and he competes in the native 16:9 aspect ratio.
Below are his full monitor settings.
|Setting
|Value
|Resolution
|1920×1080
|Aspect Ratio
|16:9
|Scaling
|Native
|Refresh Rate
|240hz
|Response Time
|1ms
|Display Mode
|Fullscreen
Like many other professional players, bang chooses to play with all of his settings set to low.
|Setting
|Value
|Multithreaded Rendering
|On
|Material Quality
|Low
|Texture Quality
|Low
|Detail Quality
|Low
|UI Quality
|Low
|Vignette
|Off
|VSync
|Off
|Anti-Aliasing
|MSAA 4x
|Anisotropic Filtering
|16x
|Improve Clarity
|Off
|Experimental Sharpening
|Off
|Bloom
|Off
|Distortion
|Off
|Cast Shadows
|Off
bang’s equipment
|Equipment
|ropz
|Mouse
|Logitech G Pro X Superlight
|Monitor
|Asus VG248QE
|Keyboard
|Logitech G Pro Keyboard
|Headset
|Logitech G Pro X Headset
That is all the settings and gear that you need to emulate bang’s setup. You can check out other pro Valorant player settings on Dexerto.