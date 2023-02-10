Bang’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings & more

100 Thieves Valorant pro Sean “bang” Bezerra is considered one of the best up-and-coming stars in Valorant and has already made his debut on the international stage at 18 years old. Here’s everything you need to know about bang’s Valorant settings, including his keybinds, mouse settings, crosshair, and more.

Bang was a part of 100 Thieves during both of its 2022 rebuilds and was a key factor in the team’s late push to qualify for Valorant Champions 2022. With his third year of Valorant competition behind him, bang continues to showcase why he is one of the best young talents North America has produced.

Now those looking to improve at Valorant are wondering what bang’s Valorant settings are. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with a full breakdown of how he likes to play.

Contents

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games bang was a highlight machine for 100 Thieves during the team’s run to Valorant Champions 2022.

bang’s mouse settings

The 100 Thieves pro plays on a 0.32 sensitivity and an eDPI of 256. he competes using a Logitech G Pro X Superlight mouse.

Setting Value DPI 800 Sensitivity 0.32 Zoom Sensitivity 1.00 eDPI 256 Hz 1000 Windows Sensitivity 6 Raw Input Off Mouse acceleration Off

bang’s Valorant crosshair

Bang, like many pros, uses a small crosshair for precise aiming. He opts for a white version of the reticle and uses a cross to aim with the lines intersecting. You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import his crosshair with his unique code listed below.

0;P;h;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0

Primary

Setting Value Color White Outlines On Outline Opacity 1 Outline Thickness 1 Centre Dot Off Center Dot Opacity N/A Center Dot Thickness N/A

Inner Lines

Setting Value Show Inner Lines On Inner Lines Opacity 1.00 Inner Line Length 3.00 Inner Lines Thickness 2.00 Inner Line Offset 2.00 Movement Error Off Firing Error Off

Outer Lines

Setting Value Show Outer Lines Off Outer Lines Opacity N/A Outer Line Length N/A Outer Lines Thickness N/A Outer Line Offset N/A Movement Error Off Firing Error Off

bang’s Valorant keybinds

Setting Value Walk L-Shift Crouch L-Ctrl Jump Space Bar Use Object E Equip Primary Weapon 1 Equip Secondary Weapon 2 Equip Melee 3 Equip Spike 4 Ability: 1 Q Ability: 2 V Ability: 3 C Ability: Ultimate X

bang’s monitor and resolution

Bang currently uses the Asus VG248QE gaming monitor and he competes in the native 16:9 aspect ratio.

Below are his full monitor settings.

Setting Value Resolution 1920×1080 Aspect Ratio 16:9 Scaling Native Refresh Rate 240hz Response Time 1ms Display Mode Fullscreen

Like many other professional players, bang chooses to play with all of his settings set to low.

Setting Value Multithreaded Rendering On Material Quality Low Texture Quality Low Detail Quality Low UI Quality Low Vignette Off VSync Off Anti-Aliasing MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering 16x Improve Clarity Off Experimental Sharpening Off Bloom Off Distortion Off Cast Shadows Off

bang’s equipment

Equipment ropz Mouse Logitech G Pro X Superlight Monitor Asus VG248QE Keyboard Logitech G Pro Keyboard Headset Logitech G Pro X Headset

That is all the settings and gear that you need to emulate bang’s setup. You can check out other pro Valorant player settings on Dexerto.