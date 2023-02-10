EsportsValorant

Bang’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings & more

100 Thieves
Bang 100TLance Skundrich/Riot Games

100 Thieves Valorant pro Sean “bang” Bezerra is considered one of the best up-and-coming stars in Valorant and has already made his debut on the international stage at 18 years old. Here’s everything you need to know about bang’s Valorant settings, including his keybinds, mouse settings, crosshair, and more.

Bang was a part of 100 Thieves during both of its 2022 rebuilds and was a key factor in the team’s late push to qualify for Valorant Champions 2022. With his third year of Valorant competition behind him, bang continues to showcase why he is one of the best young talents North America has produced.

Now those looking to improve at Valorant are wondering what bang’s Valorant settings are. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with a full breakdown of how he likes to play.

bang 100 Thieves valorant settingsColin Young-Wolff/Riot Games
bang was a highlight machine for 100 Thieves during the team’s run to Valorant Champions 2022.

bang’s mouse settings

The 100 Thieves pro plays on a 0.32 sensitivity and an eDPI of 256. he competes using a Logitech G Pro X Superlight mouse.

Setting Value
DPI 800
Sensitivity 0.32
Zoom Sensitivity 1.00
eDPI 256
Hz 1000
Windows Sensitivity 6
Raw Input Off
Mouse acceleration Off

bang’s Valorant crosshair

Bang, like many pros, uses a small crosshair for precise aiming. He opts for a white version of the reticle and uses a cross to aim with the lines intersecting. You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import his crosshair with his unique code listed below.

  • 0;P;h;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0

Primary

Setting Value
Color White
Outlines On
Outline Opacity 1
Outline Thickness 1
Centre Dot Off
Center Dot Opacity N/A
Center Dot Thickness N/A

Inner Lines

Setting Value
Show Inner Lines On
Inner Lines Opacity 1.00
Inner Line Length 3.00
Inner Lines Thickness 2.00
Inner Line Offset 2.00
Movement Error Off
Firing Error Off

Outer Lines

Setting Value
Show Outer Lines Off
Outer Lines Opacity N/A
Outer Line Length N/A
Outer Lines Thickness N/A
Outer Line Offset N/A
Movement Error Off
Firing Error Off

bang’s Valorant keybinds

Setting Value
Walk L-Shift
Crouch L-Ctrl
Jump Space Bar
Use Object E
Equip Primary Weapon 1
Equip Secondary Weapon 2
Equip Melee 3
Equip Spike 4
Ability: 1 Q
Ability: 2 V
Ability: 3 C
Ability: Ultimate X

bang’s monitor and resolution

Bang currently uses the Asus VG248QE gaming monitor and he competes in the native 16:9 aspect ratio.

Below are his full monitor settings.

Setting Value
Resolution 1920×1080
Aspect Ratio 16:9
Scaling Native
Refresh Rate 240hz
Response Time 1ms
Display Mode Fullscreen

Like many other professional players, bang chooses to play with all of his settings set to low.

Setting Value
Multithreaded Rendering On
Material Quality Low
Texture Quality Low
Detail Quality Low
UI Quality Low
Vignette Off
VSync Off
Anti-Aliasing MSAA 4x
Anisotropic Filtering 16x
Improve Clarity Off
Experimental Sharpening Off
Bloom Off
Distortion Off
Cast Shadows Off

bang’s equipment

Equipment ropz
Mouse Logitech G Pro X Superlight
Monitor  Asus VG248QE
Keyboard Logitech G Pro Keyboard
Headset Logitech G Pro X Headset

That is all the settings and gear that you need to emulate bang’s setup. You can check out other pro Valorant player settings on Dexerto.

