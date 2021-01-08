Logo
5 Best Overwatch players who have switched to Valorant

Published: 8/Jan/2021 12:28

by Lauren Bergin
Best OWL players who transferred to Valorant
As Valorant’s esports scene continues to snowball in 2021, players from all different FPS titles are flocking to score some Valorant glory. Here’s are just some of the best Overwatch League players who have already jumped ship to Riot’s FPS.

Right from the get-go, Valorant has been constantly been compared to FPS titans Overwatch and CS:GO. With the abilities and character design reminiscent of Blizzard’s champion title and the weaponry and gunplay tactics more like CS:GO, Valorant is the perfect blend of the two.

It’s hardly a surprise that the Future Earth shooter has a blossoming esports scene, whose first global event kicks off this year in the form of the Valorant Champions Tour.

We’ve seen a whole host of CS:GO pros up and leave the scene and resettle in Valorant, but the Overwatch League has seen a similar exodus. Here are all the notable players who have made the switch.

Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won

Robert Paul for Blizzard Entertainment
Sinatraa was one of OWL’s most iconic players.

One of the biggest blows to the Overwatch League was the loss of Jay ‘Sintraa’ Won. The San Francisco Shock flex player helped to carry the team to victory, and has even appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s “The Tonight Show.”

November 2019, however, marked the end of Sinatraa’s Overwatch career. The MVP chose to take up the Future Earth fight instead, noting in a Tweet that he “straight up just lost passion” for Overwatch. Joining Sentinels only days later, the squad have marked themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the NA Valorant scene, so it’s safe to say Sinatraa’s Overwatch brilliance has transferred to Valorant.

Shane ‘Rawkus’ Flaherty

rawkus outlaws overwatch valorant
Robert Paul for Blizzard Entertainment
Better watch out Valorant, Rawkus is here to make some noise.

Formerly of the Houston Outlaws, the flex support player certainly made an impact. A part of the World Cup-winning squad of 2019, Houston have become one of OWL fans’ favorite organizations.

Clearly, though, FaZe Clan went shopping for OWL pros for their Valorant roster. Rawkus made the switch to Riot’s FPS last year, and has joined two other OWL superstars on the FaZe roster. A legendary Sova and Jett player, Rawkus is dominating on Future Earth one game at a time.

Andrej ‘babybay’ Francisty

Overwatch League/Robert Paul
The King is back and is domination on FaZe Clan’s Valorant Squad.

Known by many as ‘The King’, former Atlanta Reign Hitscan DPS Babybay had a pretty decent career with the OWL icons. Finishing in the upper half of the results tables consistently, Atlanta certainly developed a pretty scary reputation.

Middle of the pack though, wasn’t good enough for the Overwatch pro, who admitted that “my heart is just not in it anymore” when it came to Blizzard’s title. Instead, he’s joined Rawkus on FaZe’s dominant Valorant roster, where his fragging skills have made him one of the many contenders for the Valorant NA throne.

Damien ‘HyP’ Souville

Hyp Valorant
Blizzard Entertainment
Hyp has certainly brought some spark to Valorant’s European scene.

Hailing from the iconic Paris Eternal, HyP was one of Overwatch’s most impressive flex supports. The team’s pretty disappointing record, however, is likely the reason that the French FPS star decided to jump onto the Valorant ship.

Since leaving OWL behind the player has successfully remodeled himself in the Valorant image. Having played for Swedish FPS goliaths Ninjas In Pyjamas during the Blast Invitational, the player’s ability to flex between Duelist and Initiator Agents make him one to watch.

Corey ‘Corey’ Nigra

FaZe Clan Corey Valorant
Ben Pursell for Blizzard Entertainment
FaZe are back yet again with another iconic Overwatch pro, Corey!

Last but not least is Corey, the current captain of FaZe’s Valorant roster. The former OWL captain, who guided Washington Justice to an Overwatch World Cup win hung up his OWL jersey last year to pursue a career in Valorant.

Now in charge of FaZe Clan’s star-studded Valorant roster, he’s taken his team to the North American leg of First Strike and earned a silver medal at the JBL Quantum Cup. We can’t wait to see where the iconic organization end up in the Valorant Champions Tour this year with Corey at the helm.

So that’s it for our list of OWL players who have made the transfer over to Valorant. Of course we couldn’t compile a list like this without shouting out FaZe’s Zachary ‘ZachaREEE’ Lombardo, or Cloud9 Korea’s Byeon ‘Munchkin Sang-beom.

As the game’s esports scene continues to develop we can’t wait to see if any other players are added to this list, and if they’ll be wearing a jersey that isn’t a FaZe one!

Call of Duty

Call of Duty League bans tactical rifles & adjusts 2021 map pool

Published: 7/Jan/2021 22:33

by Theo Salaun
call of duty league 2021 competitive settings raid
Activision / Call of Duty League

In anticipation of the upcoming Call of Duty League season, the CDL have adjusted their gun bans and map pools by banning tactical rifles and adding Raid to numerous modes.

Competitive Call of Duty fans have been anxiously awaiting news about the CDL’s upcoming season following months of offseason uncertainty. With rosters approaching finality and the league expected to start sometime in early 2021, it appears that the competitive ruleset is getting ironed out.

In a January 7 update to the Competitive Settings V1.1 page, the league has replaced three maps across Hardpoint, Search & Destroy and Control. Separately, they have decided to ban all four of BOCW’s tactical rifles from competitive play (the Type 63, M16, AUG and DMR 14).

These changes should bring the game closer to the level of competition that fans and pros alike have been hoping for. Deactivating what many consider to be overpowered tactical rifles (like the M16 in particular) while replacing maps with the newly added Raid are two strong adjustments.

Black Ops 2 Raid gameplay
Activision
The BO2 classic, Raid, is back in CoD and back in the pro scene.

As explained on the Competitive Settings section of the CDL website, Raid is finally being officially added to Hardpoint, SND and Control. This is delightful news to competitors and their followers, as the iconic map introduced in Black Ops II has become an instant favorite following its Cold War debut on December 16, 2020.

CDL Competitive Settings Changes

Maps & Modes

  • Hardpoint: Removed Cartel, added Raid
  • Search & Destroy: Removed Crossroads, added Raid
  • Control: Removed Moscow, added Raid

Weapon Restrictions

  • Added all tactical rifles (Type 63, M16, AUG, DMR 14) to the banned list

While subject to change as the season approaches, these adjustments leave us with five Hardpoint maps, five SND maps and three Control maps.

As for weapons, pros are now restricted to assault rifles, submachine guns and sniper rifles for their primary weapons — following in the footsteps of the inaugural season’s Modern Warfare ruleset.

M16 Black Ops Cold War
Treyarch
The M16 kills people quickly, but won’t be doing so in the CDL.

When BOCW officially released on November 13, fans and players in the competitive scene were immediately concerned with the power of the M16 and with the size of maps. For weeks now, scrims haven’t featured any tactical rifles and have limited playtime on the two largest maps: Miami and Moscow.

With these changes, Miami continues to be limited solely to SND and Moscow is now only present on two modes: Hardpoint and SND. Instead, the presence of Raid on all three modes confirms that there will be a balanced, medium-sized map that pros are already very familiar with. As we approach the season, we’ll continue to monitor ruleset changes while updating fans here and on DexertoIntel.