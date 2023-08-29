Ahsoka brings backs iconic Star Wars ship

Eagled-eyed Star Wars fans happened notice that the new series Ahsoka brought back a ship from the original trilogy.

At long last, Disney+ has finally premiered its latest Star Wars mini series Ahsoka, as its first two episodes are now streaming.

The series is follows Ahsoka, a former Jedi who is trying to defend the New Republic from a new threat coming from the former Empire.

As fans have been enjoying the new episodes, some have spotted an iconic star ship that can be seen in the original Star Wars trilogy.

Ahsoka shows off an original Star Wars ship

According to ComicBook.com, the first two episodes of Ahsoka showed off the ship Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) is currently traveling on.

Eagle-eyed Star Wars fans may have realized that Hera’s ship, named Home One, is actually the iconic Rebel Alliance ship previously captained by Admiral Ackbar in Return of the Jedi. Fun fact: This is the ship where he uttered his most famous line, “It’s a trap!” which has become one of the most recognizable lines in the franchise.

This is not the only tie the series has to the original Star Wars trilogy, as Ahsoka herself is the former Jedi student of Anakin Skywalker, who went on to become the trilogy’s big bad Darth Vader.

Ahsoka Episodes 1-2 are available on Disney+ now, which you can sign up for here.

