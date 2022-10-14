xQc reacts to Soda’s take on TwitchCon being a “YouTube convention”

Terry is a South Korea based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's Australian team. He spends his spare time grinding competitive team games, and loves creating content for a wide variety of games, especially Wild Rift and League of Legends. You can contact Terry at [email protected]

Popular Twitch streamer Félix ‘xQc’ Lengyel reacted to Sodapoppin’s thoughts on TwitchCon 2022, an event that Sodapoppin claimed felt “more like a YouTube convention.”

TwitchCon occurred from October 7 till October 9 and as expected, many big-name streamers attended the bi-annual convention, which was a tradition started in 2015. The event used to be smaller in scale, but has since evolved and grown drastically in the past couple of years.

Sodapoppin recently commented on the differences when participating as a Twitch Partner, and discussed the overall atmospheric changes from previous years.

xQc reacts to Soda’s clip regarding TwitchCon

“You can see, the community and itself is just changing slowly,” Soda stated during a recent Twitch stream. As a whole, Soda thinks the event has gotten far bigger. The streamer believes the more the convention increases in size, the less intimate the setting becomes.

“It felt more like a YouTuber convention,” the streamer mentioned, thrown off by the sheer amount of internet personalities from other platforms who attended the event.

xQc then paused the video to voice his own thoughts during a recent broadcast. “I agree half, because I think this goes down to how many partners there are,” xQc added.

“There were so many partners. There are two partner lounges. So there’s a lot of people nobody knows, or they don’t know. It’s very diverse, and way more numbers.

“Back in the day, if you went to a f**king partner lounge, it’d be him, Summit, and some other dudes. But now, it’s not like that at all,” xQc said, summarizing his own opinions on the topic brought up by Soda.

xQc’s perception of TwitchCon appears to generally align with Soda’s. The convention has grown tremendously in the past couple of years.