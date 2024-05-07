Millie Bobby Brown interview about Drake resurfaces amid Kendrick Lamar beef

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown describes Drake as a “role model” in a resurfaced interview, coming amid his beef with Kendrick Lamar.

In the interview, taking place when Brown was 14 years old and had just finished filming on Season 2 of Stranger Things, she speaks candidly about her relationship with Drake.

“He’s a great friend and role model. We text each other all the time,” Brown told Access Hollywood. “He just texted, ‘I miss you so much!’ And I said, ‘I miss you more!’ He’s coming to Atlanta so I’m definitely going to see him.”

When asked what the pair of them text about, Brown responded, “Boys. He helps me. He’s great. He’s wonderful. I love him.” But, the actress declined to give away any of the rapper’s specific dating advice saying, “That stays in the text messages.”

During the track ‘Not Like Us’ — the last of his four Drake diss tracks — Lamar accused the Canadian rapper of being inappropriate with underage girls.

Lamar didn’t name anyone in particular, rapping: “Say, Drake, I hear you like ’em young… Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophiles.” In a later line, he says: “Trying to strike a chord, and it’s probably A-minor.”

Drake responded to Lamar’s allegations in ‘The Heart (Part 6)’, completing denying them and even referencing Brown herself. “If I was f**king young girls, I promise I’d have been arrested,” he rapped. “I’m way too famous for this sh*t you just suggested. Only f**king’ with Whitney’s, not Millie Bobby Brown’s. I’d never look twice at no teenager.”

This isn’t the first time Drake has defended his friendship with Brown. In the lyrics of ‘Another Late Night’, he said: “Weirdos in my comments talkin’ ‘bout some Millie Bobby, look/Bring them jokes up to the gang, we get to really flockin. Or send a finger to your mama in some FedEx boxes/Open up that sh*t, it’s jaw droppin’, really shockin.”

Brown has also seemed addressed people’s criticisms regarding their age gap in an earlier Instagram Story. As per Cosmopolitan, she wrote: “Why you gotta make a lovely friendship your headline? You guys are weird… for real. I’m lucky to have people in the business extend their time to help me further my career and offer their wisdom and guidance.

“I’m very blessed to have amazing people in my life. You don’t get to choose that for me. It’s nice to have people understand what I do. Now get back to talking about real problems in this world other than my friendships… jeez.”

Neither Lamar nor Drake have released another diss track at the time of writing.