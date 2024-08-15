Small Twitch streamer with under 300 viewers reveals his shocking earnings

Have you ever been tempted to try streaming on Twitch, but weren’t sure if it was worth it? A small streamer has revealed how much he earns on the platform, and it might make you think twice about joining the site.

Twitch has thousands of creators broadcasting everything from games to IRL vacations and even boxing events, making for a vast variety of content.

For those who stream enough and end up getting accepted to the Twitch Partner program, it’s possible to make even more money through the site’s ad revenue share.

While bigger streamers like Ninja, xQc, NICKMERCS, Asmongold, and Tyler1 have had their income leaked in the past, revealing the millions they’ve earned, it turns out that smaller creators can make decent bank, too.

On August 12, Twitch streamer ‘Garek’ was watching a video where ex-COD pro Christopher ‘Parasite’ Duarte revealed he was making close to $20,000 per month because he ran so many ads.

“Apparently he runs like ten minutes of ads an hour,” Garek remarked. “How in the f**k is someone okay with running that much ads? Literally like fifteen minutes of ads an hour. I know ads make a majority of a lot of people’s income.”

Disgusted, Garek decided to leak his own income, showing he had made $4,267 in the last pay period with around $1,300 coming from advertisements.

“$4000 is not a small amount. It’s average income. Ads make up $1300 per month. I make like a starting salary job at a business,” he said. “It’s not a giga amount, but it’s a decent amount. I run five minutes of ads an hour, but I have standards and morals, so I don’t shove it down people’s throats.”

According to stat-tracking website TwitchTracker, Garek averages just 231 viewers per stream.

However, he does have 56.7K followers and has been streaming since 2017, so he’s had time to grow his brand to the point where he can make enough to get by.

It may not be the same level of money that a streamer like xQc or FaZe Lacy makes, but it help put things in perspective for anyone thinking about getting into the streaming business.