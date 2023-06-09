Ninja does first ever stream on Kick following criticism of Twitch

Ninja has officially begun his Kick career with the internet star doing his first-ever stream on Kick following his criticism of Twitch’s new restrictions on multi-platform streaming.

On June 6, Twitch proposed new guidelines that would heavily restrict how streamers could integrate branded and sponsored content into their streams.

These restrictions were very poorly received with several prevalent influencers speaking out against them. The entirety of OTK threatened to leave the platform, while MrBeast, Ludwig, and Dr Disrespect were all highly critical of the changes.

Article continues after ad

The proposal has even pushed some streamers to go elsewhere with Ninja moving his content away from Twitch and onto Kick instead.

Ninja moves to Kick following Twitch policy proposal

Ninja has begun streaming on Kick marking a first for the internet star. His opening stream saw him check out the new Fortnite season that adds rideable raptors and Optimus Prime.

Revealing the stream Ninja tweeted: “Live on Kick and Youtube today,” followed by a link to his Kick page. Taking advantage of the opportunity, the official Kick Twitter account replied “Big moves.”

Article continues after ad

Ninja streamed on Twitch a couple of hours prior to his Kick and YouTube streams starting but for less than an hour. He closed out the stream by encouraging his viewers to follow him across:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Alright f**k it we’re getting off Twitch and going to YouTube man. I’m getting off early. You know where else we’re going today, dude? That’s right ladies and gentlemen, for the first time ever we’re going to say YOLO swag f**k it, and test out Kick.”

Article continues after ad

Ninja hasn’t been shy of criticizing Twitch over a policy change regarding multi-platform streaming. Twitch’s Terms of Service update now bans its users from streaming on “Twitch-like,” platforms at the same time as streaming on Twitch.

It’s this policy change that forced Ninja to end his Twitch stream early to stream on Kick and YouTube. The star streamer labeled this change “tone-deaf,” not understanding why the rule applies to users who aren’t partners or affiliates.