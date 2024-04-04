Twitch star Ninja officially cancer-free days after melanoma diagnosis

Twitch star Ninja is officially cancer-free days after revealing he had been diagnosed with melanoma.

Ninja shocked the Twitch community last week by announcing that a mole on the bottom of his foot had been tested and came back as melanoma, a type of skin cancer.

The 32-year-old streamer shared an update regarding his recent cancer journey on social media after getting a clean bill of health from his dermatologist.

“Excision was successful with clear margins. Lesion biopsied nearby showed only mild atypia and was entirely removed with the biopsy,” the Fortnite icon revealed.

“As of right now, I am officially cancer-free.”

The legendary Twitch streamer went on to thank fans for their support during this scary time, with dozens of supporters rejoicing over the health update.

“Huge dub brother,” commented Chris Puckett.

100 Thieves co-owner Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop also congratulated Ninja with a series of Ws.

Smash pro Hungrybox chimed in with a simple prayer emoji.

Ninja’s update comes just eight days after he announced the diagnosis, where he revealed he was grateful to have found out about the cancer so early on. He further went on to use his platform as a PSA to urge others to get skin checkups.