Rick Ross channels his inner Kai Cenat in viral rant about Drake’s private plane

Rick Ross and Drake’s feud may have ended their friendship, but it has opened doors for Ross in the streaming world, as he displayed his support for Kai Cenat during a viral rant about Drake.

Rappers Rick Ross and Drake have been at each other’s necks over the last week. Though the two have collaborated on multiple songs, Rick Ross just called Drake out for having a “dangerous” Air Drake plane.

While the ‘Teflon Don’ Rick Ross continues his feud with the ‘NWTS’ rapper, he posted a video imitating popular YouTuber and Twitch streamer Kai Cenat.

In getting his point across about Drake’s “1978 cargo plane,” Rick Ross opened his mouth wide and expressed his shock while saying, “How that boy Kai Cenat do?” Rick Ross followed his imitation with a roaring laughter.

Article continues after ad

After fans of Rick Ross and Kai saw his video imitating the YouTuber, they were quick to express their excitement over him being mentioned by such a prominent figure in the music biz.

Article continues after ad

“It’s insane a 22-year-old streamer from the Bronx is discussed between legends like Rick Ross and Drake,” said one fan.

“Kai is the goat, of course they’re going to mention him,” added another.

While Rick Ross may be a well-known name in the music industry, he’s just beginning to dip his toes in the streaming world. He even praised both Kai and Kick streamer Adin Ross while on Logan Paul’s ‘imPaulsive’ podcast in February.

Article continues after ad

“He doing his thing, without a doubt,” the rapper said about Kai, who he admitted to speaking with on multiple occasions.

Rick Ross also noted on the podcast that he’d be open to working with streamers more often, saying that having a “cool motherf*cker” like Adin representing the “culture” is “always a plus.”

Although he’s new to streaming in particular, Ross is no stranger to influencer culture. In fact, he linked up with YouTube star Jake Paul back in 2022, and even featured on KSI’s song ‘Down Like That’ in 2020.

Article continues after ad

Though Rick Ross’ and Drake’s feud seems to be nowhere from over, it’s clear that streamers like Kai and Adin influence what’s said and done in the industry, as they’ve become just as famous as the celebrities they invite on their streams.