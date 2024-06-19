Kai Cenat mortified as North West tells Tyla he likes her during FaceTime call

Kai Cenat was left mortified after North West FaceTimed Tyla during her birthday bash, and told the singer that he likes her.

On June 15, Twitch star Kai Cenat shared a video of him hanging out with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest child North West to celebrate her 11th birthday.

The 25-minute vlog was packed with hilarious moments, including one where the tween FaceTimed Kai’s not-so-secret crush Tyla, and told the singer that he likes her.

Back in March, the popular content creator collaborated with the ‘Water’ hitmaker on a Twitch livestream, during which he was instantly friendzoned after asking her out on a date.

But since it was North’s special day, Kai did the 11-year-old a favor by calling Tyla on FaceTime so she could speak to her “idol.” The tween greeted and complimented the South African singer, before suddenly telling her: “Kai likes you!”

The mortified streamer quickly went on the defensive, countering with: “No, stop! Stop North! Tyla, it’s North’s birthday,” while stuttering and trying to get his phone back.

As Tyla wished the 11-year-old a happy birthday, Kai turned towards the camera to express his frustration, before one of North’s friends teased him: “You’re just jealous she friendzoned you.”

“I’m going home, I’m going home, bro!” he exclaimed after ending the FaceTime call. “Why would you do that?” he asked, as Kim Kardashian’s daughter laughed with her friends.

This was just one of the many iconic moments from the birthday bash video, as the two also went on to interview strangers on the streets of New York City, and even teamed up with music icon Mariah Carey for a game of ‘ding dong ditch’ at a hotel.

Kai’s hangout with North has sparked some criticism online, with some calling him “weird” for spending time with a child. However, the streamer defended himself, revealing that North wanted to meet him on her birthday because he’s her “favorite streamer.”

