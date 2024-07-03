Twitch streamer furious after driver runs over dog and flees scene

Spanish IRL streamer Lluna Clark was left shaken when a driver ran over a dog in the middle of a broadcast and proceeded to flee the scene.

IRL Twitch streams are some of the most popular forms of content on the platform, but they certainly come with risks, given the unpredictable nature of the great outdoors.

During a July 3 Twitch broadcast, Spanish streamer Lluna Clark was walking outside talking with her chat, when suddenly, a car speeding down the road appeared to make contact with something off-stream.

Clark immediately gasped as a dog could be heard whimpering in pain. She was quick to act, though, and despite the severity of the situation, began to search for help.

Article continues after ad

In a series of posts on X, Clark explained the situation a bit more, putting the driver of the car on blast for running over the animal.

“You have to be a very son of a b*tch to hit a dog and run, deny that you hit it, and after they catch you, ask to be paid,” she said.

Article continues after ad

The streamer expanded on the situation in follow-up posts, explaining that while the accident wasn’t caught on camera, the blow was so strong that neighbors came running out of their homes.

“The occupants of the vehicle stopped, looked at us, saw that I was recording and got into the car and left,” she added. “The owner called the police and they were stopped in the town across the street.

Article continues after ad

They said they didn’t know anything, but their hood was broken. Luckily, there were other witnesses and there is the video where you can see how the car passes, you hear the crash, and then you see how they leave while we go to look for the little animal that had run away.”

Clark even claims that the driver wanted the dog’s owner to pay for damages to their car. However, she says the dog was found and was taken to the vet and will hopefully have a speedy recovery.

Article continues after ad

This isn’t the first time a dog-related driving accident has sparked concern on Twitch. In February of 2023, Polish streamer ‘sidneuke’ was banned from the platform after she ran over a dog while distracted by her chat.