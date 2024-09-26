Twitch is losing the rights to one of its most iconic emotes

Twitch revealed that it is losing the rights to one of its most iconic emotes, and fans are devastated.

Streaming platform Twitch has various features that further engage viewers and audiences. From tools that make traversing the platform more accessible to ways to personalize your feed, Twitch often strives to ensure its community feels included and seen as possible.

One of Twitch’s more playful features that has become prevalent in recent years is emotes. With hundreds of emotes to choose from, including some popular streamers, memes, and games, users have developed a whole new language from these items.

Article continues after ad

However, on September 25, 2024, the official Twitch X account (formerly Twitter) shared a devastating update regarding the future of one of the platform’s most iconic emotes.

In the post, Twitch revealed that the BibleThump emote, added to Twitch in 2013, will no longer be available. The company shared that on September 30, 2024, the “rights to [their] beloved emote expire” and confirmed that the “BibleThump era” of Twitch will consequently be coming to an end.

Article continues after ad

They added that while the news of the BibleThump emote’s departure from Twitch is incredibly sad, they teased that the platform will “need a new emote to spam these feelings.”

Article continues after ad

The BibleThump emote on Twitch was initially added to the platform in connection to the 2011 game The Binding of Isaac.

The Twitch emote is based on the game, a roguelike title based on the Biblical story of the Binding of Isaac. It has since become a go-to for many platform users.

Just hours after Twitch revealed the emote would be leaving the platform, Edmund McMillen, the man who developed The Binding of Isaac game it is based on, revealed he is open to finding a “solution” so it can still be featured on Twitch.

Article continues after ad

“For those wondering what happened with the BibleThump emote, I’m 100% fine with coming up with a good solution to keep or modify the emote, but I’m not in control of the new Twitch policies, so it’s really up to them,” stated McMillen in his X post.

Article continues after ad

As such, Twitch users are devastated by the news that the BibleThump emote will no longer be available, and they have implored Twitch to renew their rights to bring it back.

Article continues after ad

“Nah, you gotta renew those rights or something, that emote GOATED,” wrote one X user. Another called out Twitch for being “stingy” following McMillen, revealing he is open to keeping the emote on the platform.

Time will tell if the BibleThump emote makes its way back to Twitch. For the time being, however, be sure to spam it as much as you can before it disappears on September 30, 2024.