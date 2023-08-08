With Zombieverse, the new unscripted show that puts players at the center of an apocalypse, now available on Netflix, you might be wondering: do the zombies actually bite the real contestants?

From The Last of Us and The Walking Dead: Dead City to Zom 100: Bucket List and Zombie Town, 2023 is proving that the zombie genre is definitely not dead – it seems horror fans still have a bloodthirst for the brain-eating brutes (and their cordyceps cousins).

Article continues after ad

While they’re fun to watch, what if these scenarios played out in real life? This is the idea behind Zombieverse, a new Netflix series that sees a group of contestants take on challenging quests within a zombie-infested Seoul.

But just how realistic is the show? If you’re wondering whether the zombies actually bite the real contestants when they attack, keep reading to find out.

Zombieverse: Do the zombies actually bite real contestants?

No, the zombies are actors in makeup. Although it might look real when they attack the fallen contestants, they don’t bite them or hurt them in any way in real life.

Article continues after ad

As outlined by Netflix, Zombieverse “blurs the lines between fiction and reality.” So while the participants experience “authentic reactions and genuine emotions” as they embark on a series of nail-biting missions, the zombies aren’t real and are portrayed by very talented performers.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Any gory moments – of which there are plenty – are done using practical effects. Not only do they look the part, but they’re also trained to move in the same way the undead do.

Article continues after ad

The streamer went on to say: “Netflix has pulled out all stops to ensure Zombieverse delivers an exceptional visual spectacle. The show boasts a collaboration of talent from two of Netflix’s most acclaimed series.

“The esteemed art team behind the success of All of Us Are Dead has joined forces with the renowned choreographer from Kingdom, combining their expertise to craft breath-taking action sequences and terrifyingly realistic zombie encounters.”

Despite the fact that the contestants aren’t technically putting themselves in any danger, it doesn’t make Zombieverse any less tense to watch.

Article continues after ad

Zombieverse is available to stream on Netflix now. You can check out the full cast of contestants here and the rules and tactics here.