Is Zombieverse scripted? Netflix reality series explained

Zombieverse has an incredible premise: a bunch of celebrities become unwitting prey in a zombie apocalypse – but is the new Netflix reality series scripted?

What would you do in a zombie apocalypse? Would you flee to your nearest shopping mall and hole up there with food, guns, and live out a Dawn of the Dead/Dead Rising existence? Would you become a road warrior, mowing down the undead and battering them to death with anything you can? Or, would you wet yourself and have a panic attack, like the rest of us?

Article continues after ad

These are questions we’ve all pondered to ourselves as we’ve watched The Walking Dead, 28 Days Later, and other zombie movies and TV shows – but what if it actually happened?

Well, that’s the gambit of Zombieverse, a groundbreaking new reality series – but is it scripted, or is there more to it than meets the eye?

Is Zombieverse scripted?

The simple answer: Zombieverse isn’t scripted… apart from the moments that are scripted.

According to Netflix, “Zombieverse sets itself apart from traditional shows by placing its participants in the midst of a real-life zombie apocalypse, where every move, decision, and survival tactic is unscripted.”

Article continues after ad

“This fresh approach to the genre guarantees an exhilarating and unpredictable viewing experience, blurring the lines between fiction and reality. As the cast navigates the post-apocalyptic world, viewers will be enthralled by the authentic reactions and genuine emotions, making Zombieverse a true test of survival instincts,” the platform added.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The show’s contestants are all celebrities, from K-pop singers to viral YouTubers, forced to team up after the set of a new dating series falls into flesh-eating disarray. Two groups meet at a supermarket in Episode 2 to work together and complete a quest, but some of them are “bitten” and turn into zombies.

Article continues after ad

Here’s the thing: some of them are clearly in on it; whether they know from the beginning or the crew finds a way to reveal that it’s all fake after they’re caught is unclear. There’s also some suspicious giggling going on quite early in proceedings; if you just watched somebody’s throat get munched, would you be in the mood to laugh? Then again, perhaps that’s the point of the series: to show how bizarrely we’d act under such extraordinary circumstances.

There are normal actors in the mix too, and their only purpose is to eventually turn into zombies and set up the next quest for the celebs to complete. These moments are scripted, but as the celebrities flee, fight back, and weep, remember at least some of them believe they’re in grave danger.

Article continues after ad

Netflix added: “Beyond the thrilling action, Zombieverse delves deep into the psyche of each character, allowing viewers to witness their unique characteristics and personalities unfold. From resilience to vulnerability, wit to courage, the cast’s reactions to the zombie apocalypse mirror the diversity of human nature. As the story progresses, audiences will form emotional connections with the characters, heightening the stakes and intensifying the emotional rollercoaster of survival.”

Zombieverse is streaming on Netflix now. You can check out our guide to the show’s cast and contestants here, and the rules and tactics to get through the zombie apocalypse here.