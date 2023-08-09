Where was Zombieverse filmed? All filming locations

Where was Zombieverse filmed? The new unscripted Netflix series places celebrity contestants in the center of a zombie outbreak, and with the show now available for streaming, we’ve broken down the filming locations.

Zombieverse is unlike anything we’ve seen before, taking a reality TV format and adding flesh-eating fiends into the mix. It’s bloody, it’s funny, and it’s an absolute riot to watch, “blurring the lines between fiction and reality,” but promising “authentic reactions and genuine emotions” from its cast.

As per the official synopsis: “Seoul has turned into a zombie universe, and a group of contestants must complete challenging quests for survival.”

Viewers are already digging into the gory feast on display, but you might be wondering: where was Zombieverse filmed? Read on to find out.

Zombieverse filming locations

A majority of Zombieverse is filmed in and around Seoul, with the first two episodes seeing the contestants traveling from the center of the South Korean capital to the outskirts as they attempt to fill up their mode of transport at a zombie-infested gas station before heading to a supermarket to stock up on food.

As described by Netflix: “Zombieverse sets itself apart from traditional shows by placing its participants in the midst of a real-life zombie apocalypse, where every move, decision, and survival tactic is unscripted.” And the various locations the crew head to make up a major part of this world, so here are the main ones we’ve spotted in the series so far.

Hongdae

Netflix

The very start of Zombieverse takes us to Hongdae, where the contestants assume they’re taking part in a fictitious dating show called Love Hunter – no doubt the pun is fully intended. Things go awry when one of the singletons bites another on set, and the zombie outbreak begins.

The main cast of participants panic before fleeing the scene, taking viewers into the bright lights of Hongdae, the university district of Seoul. Located near the Hongik University on the western end of the city, it boasts a plethora of indie music venues, eclectic cafes, art markets, and trendy shops, making it a favorite hangout spot for students and young adults.

Seongsan Bridge

Creative Commons

In the opening episode, we’re also shown a flash of Seongsan Bridge, one of the many bridges that cross the Han River in Seoul. Connecting the districts of Mapo-gu and Yeongdeungpo-gu, the bridge serves as a critical artery for traffic between the northern and southern parts of the city.

In addition to facilitating the movement of vehicles throughout the city, the bridge, like many across the Han River, is illuminated at night, offering a picturesque view of Seoul’s nightscape.

Hyeonpung-gil

Netflix

Once the contestants make it out of the city and into the South Korean countryside after Seoul becomes uninhabitable from the zombie outbreak, we spot a sign for Hyeonpung-gil, a rural area located nearly 60km to the east of Seoul.

As the team drives through the peaceful landscape of the area, Tsuki, who is a singer originally from Japan, tells DinDin: “It’s similar to the countryside in Japan.”

Wolmi Theme Park

Netflix

The final two episodes are primarily filmed in Wolmi Theme Park, located on Wolmi Island in Incheon. In arguably the most hilarious Zombieverse scenes, the contestants can be seen battling zombies on the bumper cars, shooting them off the carousel using a potato gun, and trying not to get bitten on the spinning wheel.

As well as its various attractions, Wolmi Theme Park’s coastal location adds to its charm. Its ferris wheel offers panoramic views of the surrounding ocean and cityscape – although the Zombieverse crew don’t get to enjoy the scenery, as they’re too busy trying not to get their throats ripped out.

If you’d like to visit Wolmi Theme Park yourself (sans zombies), head here.

Zombieverse is available to stream on Netflix now.