Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead climax gets festive release date

Santa’s elves are working overtime at Viz Media, because the final episodes of Zom 100 just got an official release date for Christmas.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead got off to a rocky start since its Summer 2023 premiere. With back-to-back delays and an indefinite hiatus, fans were wondering whether they’d ever see the conclusion of this exciting new series.

However, viewers don’t have to wait much longer. Despite the myriad of production issues, a new announcement came out of the blue to Zom 100’s official website and later their official Twitter.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead’s final episodes are the Christmas gift we’ve all been waiting for.

The final three episodes of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead will air on December 25, 2023.

Call it a Christmas miracle or the stocking filler we all wanted, but didn’t think we’d get. The date has been set for Zom 100’s grand finale. And, according to the anime’s official Twitter, they will be available to stream on Crunchyroll, Hulu and Netflix.

This announcement comes after a series of delays which affected episodes four to eight, and left episodes ten to twelve being indefinitely postponed.

One of the biggest concerns over this series came when Studio Shaft’s logo, known for shows like March Comes In Like a Lion, disappeared from the opening and ending credits of the series from episodes six, onwards.

The exact reason for their departure is unknown. However, fans speculate that Studio Shaft could have decided to severe ties with the series following the unprecedented amount of delays.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead plot

Based on the 2018 manga by Haro Aso, the storyline of Zom 100 follows the life of a 24-year-old man who works round the clock as a corporate drone. That is until a zombie apocalypse breaks out. But after spending years toiling away for a soul-crushing company, surviving this outbreak beats having a day job.

Directed by Kazuki Kawagoe, known for Komi Can’t Communicate, with the script by Seraph of the End’s Hiroshi Seko, and a Netflix live-action adaptation on the way, fans will be delighted to know that this fun-loving zombie series will finally get a conclusion.

Now, only one questions remains, will you be watching?

