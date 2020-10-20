 Zendaya confirms release date for two “special episodes” of Euphoria - Dexerto
Zendaya confirms release date for two “special episodes” of Euphoria

Published: 20/Oct/2020 17:20

by Daniel Megarry
Zendaya as Rue in Euphoria
HBO

Emmy-winning actress Zendaya has confirmed that Euphoria will be back for a pair of special episodes ahead of season 2, with the first episode coming in December.

The controversial HBO series was one of the biggest TV success stories of 2019, earning praise from critics and viewers alike for its story and stars, as well as the way it handled sensitive topics including gender identity, addiction and mental health.

While filming for season 2 of Euphoria was shut down just two days before it was due to start as a result of the ongoing global health crisis, fans will be glad to hear that two special episodes have been created that will tide us over and help “bridge” the gap between both seasons.

Rue and Jules in Euphoria
HBO
Rue and Jules in HBO’s Euphoria

The first special episode, titled Trouble Don’t Last Always, was filmed under health guidelines and will follow Zendaya’s Rue as she celebrates through the festive season. It’s set to air on HBO on 6 December, although an air date for the second episode is yet to be announced.

Zendaya took to Instagram to confirm the news, sharing an image of her character reflected in an eye alongside the caption: “We really missed them. Two special Euphoria episodes coming soon. First one December 6th on HBO.”

She also tagged fellow Euphoria star Hunter Schafer, leading many fans to assume that her character Jules will also make an appearance in the special episodes.

 

Zendaya first floated the idea of a one-off episode during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this year, where she said it would have to be filmed with “a limited amount of people” and would be “something to live on until we are able to go into season 2”.

While details are scarce right now, it’s been promised that the special episodes will deal with Rue’s apparent relapse after being left by Jules at the train station.

Fear The Walking Dead star Colman Domingo is set to make an appearance, and we also know that the first special episode will be written and directed by series creator Sam Levinson, so it’s in good hands.

The Mandalorian season 2 teaser hints at return of Star Wars character

Published: 20/Oct/2020 15:42

by Daniel Megarry
Mando in The Mandalorian season 2
Disney Plus

Star Wars The Mandalorian

Excitement for The Mandalorian Season 2 is already at fever pitch, and now a fan theory about the return of Star Wars Rebels favourite Sabine Wren is gaining more traction.

A new ‘special look’ teaser for the Disney+ original series, which debuted during ESPN’s Monday Night Football, shows off some brand new footage of the highly-anticipated second season, including spaceships, lots of action sequences, and of course more glimpses of viral sensation Baby Yoda.

But it was one particular line of dialogue that really got the attention of Star Wars fans desperate for clues of what’s to come, as helmeted series protagonist Mando proclaimed, “If I can locate other Mandalorians, they can guide me.”

Mandalorian Special Look teaser

So, which Mandalorians could he be talking about? One well-known character that many fans have been speculating about is Sabine Wren.

Sabine appeared in all four seasons of animated spin-off Star Wars Rebels, and once held the powerful Darksaber – which viewers will remember was wielded by Moff Gideon during the finale of The Mandalorian season 1.

It’s not the first time her return to the franchise in live-action form has been hinted at, either. In the first trailer for The Mandalorian season 2, a mysterious hooded figure played by WWE star Sasha Banks made an appearance – her identity has yet to be confirmed, but many fans believe it’s Sabine.

Disney Plus
Sabine Wren in Star Wars Rebels

Fans have taken to Twitter to share their excitement at the possibility of Sabine making her live-action debut, with one joking that her appearance is “100% confirmed”, and another linking the speculation to the recent confirmation that Ahsoka Tano will be appearing in season 2 of The Mandalorian.

Fortunately, we don’t have too long to wait to find out whether Sabine will make a welcome return, as The Mandalorian season 2 begins streaming on Disney+ from Friday 30 October.