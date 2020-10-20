Zendaya confirms release date for two “special episodes” of Euphoria - Dexerto

Emmy-winning actress Zendaya has confirmed that Euphoria will be back for a pair of special episodes ahead of season 2, with the first episode coming in December.

The controversial HBO series was one of the biggest TV success stories of 2019, earning praise from critics and viewers alike for its story and stars, as well as the way it handled sensitive topics including gender identity, addiction and mental health.

While filming for season 2 of Euphoria was shut down just two days before it was due to start as a result of the ongoing global health crisis, fans will be glad to hear that two special episodes have been created that will tide us over and help “bridge” the gap between both seasons.

The first special episode, titled Trouble Don’t Last Always, was filmed under health guidelines and will follow Zendaya’s Rue as she celebrates through the festive season. It’s set to air on HBO on 6 December, although an air date for the second episode is yet to be announced.

Zendaya took to Instagram to confirm the news, sharing an image of her character reflected in an eye alongside the caption: “We really missed them. Two special Euphoria episodes coming soon. First one December 6th on HBO.”

She also tagged fellow Euphoria star Hunter Schafer, leading many fans to assume that her character Jules will also make an appearance in the special episodes.

Zendaya first floated the idea of a one-off episode during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this year, where she said it would have to be filmed with “a limited amount of people” and would be “something to live on until we are able to go into season 2”.

While details are scarce right now, it’s been promised that the special episodes will deal with Rue’s apparent relapse after being left by Jules at the train station.

Fear The Walking Dead star Colman Domingo is set to make an appearance, and we also know that the first special episode will be written and directed by series creator Sam Levinson, so it’s in good hands.