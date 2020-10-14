Dexter fans have mixed feelings on Showtime limited series revival - Dexerto

Dexter is getting a brand new season. On October 14, Showtime announced their plans to revive the franchise for a limited series. However, fans are torn about the beloved serial killer’s return.

As any fan of Dexter can attest to, the show has had many ups and downs. Despite starting off strong, its final season was universally hated by critics, and its lumberjack ending was mocked online for years.

On October 14, Showtime surprised viewers when it announced that actor Michael C. Hall would be returning to play the serial killer once again in a new limited time series. Fans, however, are torn on the franchise getting a second chance.

Dexter’s return has fans feeling confused

Dexter originally made its debut in 2006, and had viewers glued to the edge of their seats with its unique premise. Its story about a serial killer who only murders bad guys was disturbingly entertaining.

While the series started off strong with many praising season four as a masterpiece, its final half was received much harsher by both critics and fans. Its final season and ending was pretty well disliked.

Despite its uneven legacy, Showtime announced their plans to bring show back from the dead on October 14 with a tweet. “Surprise Motherfu*ker. He’s back,” it read, alongside a short video that said, “Being away has been murder. Dexter returns.”

The surprising announcement immediately sparked a debate on social media, as fans were torn on the series’ return. One user replied to Showtime’s reveal tweet with a graph depicting the series’ decline critically. “This u?” they said.

Many fans reacted to the news negatively, citing its final season and poor writing, such as a Twitter user that exclaimed, “hopefully he kills whoever wrote the last season.” Another fan agreed and criticized the show’s previous showrunner: “If Scott Buck is involved, I won’t be watching, frankly.”

Despite the backlash, some viewers were actually happy about its return. Users that either loved the entire show or saw the new limited series as chance to redeem Dexter’s legacy were thrilled by the announcement.

A fan celebrated the story continuing, and said, “Yes baby I knew the story wasn’t over Glad Michael C Hall is back for more killing!” Another Dexter viewer wrote, “I love you showtime. Dexter is like a family member you havent seen in years. so happy to see our Dark Defender return!!!”

Regardless of how you feel about the series’ return, Dexter is one of the most popular TV shows in the last decade. Its dark story captured the imaginations of millions and won four Emmys.

There is also no denying that Michael C. Hall’s portrayal of the beloved serial killer is iconic. Only time will tell if the limited series will help revive the show’s legacy.