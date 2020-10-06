 Walking Dead's Norman Reedus explains death of "friend" in S10 finale
Published: 6/Oct/2020 17:15

by David Purcell
The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus, who plays the popular character Daryl Dixon, has opened up about the long-awaited death scene of a “good friend” during the Season 10 finale.

After months of waiting, thanks to delays due to the current global situation, finally fans know the fate of the show’s top characters heading into the next batch of episodes. In the past, Lauren Cohan had hinted at the return of Maggie’s child, Hershel – but as far as outgoing figures go, it was wide open heading in.

We now know – and it’s a spoiler so look away now if you don’t want to ruin it – that the leader of the Whisperers, Beta, has finally killed off.

His death came at the hands of Reedus’ character as well, who has broken down the way things ended for him during an interview with Digital Spy.

Walking Dead's Beta
Beta has finally exited the show, so the Whisperers are done for.

TWD’s Norman Reedus opens up on Beta’s death in Season 10

During the sit-down, Reedus broke down the scene and what it meant to kill off the series’ biggest villain. It was redemption for all of the lives taken at the hands of the big Whisperer, and it seems like he revelled in being the guy to take him out.

He said: “I felt really good about it. I really like Ryan, and I hate to see Ryan go because he’s such a cool guy… He’s a good friend of mine, but there was a lot of work that went into that death.

“I remember Ryan being like, ‘Oh, so you’re the one that kills me?!'”

Reedus is super close with a number of people on set, including Ryan Hurst, who played Beta. Given the size difference, though, it took some time for the filming crew to figure out how he would be able to realistically win the battle.

Daryl Dixon walking dead
Daryl Dixon was the one to take down Beta, once and for all.

“We figured the only way that Daryl could beat that guy, you know, because he’s so huge, was to get inside and chop him down like a tree. That would’ve been another fight like the last fight, so I came up with the idea of the way that we did it,” he added.

“It was very hard! I’m not a tall guy, and Ryan is so gigantic, so even on his knees I was like, ‘Can I go up in the air?’ It was a thing, it was nuts.”

Beta was seen, for most of the show, with two huge knives as his main weapons. Thankfully for fans of Daryl and other main characters, he’s now out of the picture.

Beta actor reveals the way he wanted to die

Things didn’t end up how Hurst himself might have hoped, however. Previously, in an interview with CinemaBlend, he laid out an alternative – which we now know didn’t come to fruition.

He said: “As it relates to Beta’s death, I had this idea. Being an enormous fan of the show, I wanted to present something a little differently. Just that, you know, we’ve seen Glenn get a bat to the head, we’ve seen so many people get ripped apart and screaming, and I was like, ‘What if it plays out like a Buddhist monk setting himself on fire?’ That he would be totally content with being absolved and sort of surrendering to death in a very peaceful way.”

A wild idea, by anyone’s standards.

Here’s one of his best moments. 

“And I pitched out this organic feeling, and they were like, ‘Yeah, that’s good, but we also want to stab him in the face.’ I was like, ‘Alright, so let’s do that, let’s stab him in the face.’

“But in his final moment, I feel like, in that last little montage homage to Beta and his whole trajectory, it’s sort of like this flickering flame of his humanity going out, and once that was gone, he genuinely welcomed the life that he had built for himself.”

The Walking Dead will end for good in Season 12, so there’s still plenty of time for even more heavy fights for Daryl. Not so much for Beta, though.

It finishes up in 2022, AMC have confirmed.

Henry Cavill as Arthas in Warcraft 2 makes perfect sense: here’s why

Published: 7/Oct/2020 4:11 Updated: 7/Oct/2020 5:03

by Isaac McIntyre
Henry Cavill Warcraft 2

Okay World of Warcraft fans, it’s time to go all-in… Henry Cavill would make a perfect Arthas in Blizzard’s newly rumored Warcraft 2 revival, especially after proving he’s got the fantasy chops as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s The Witcher.

The original Warcraft movie came out back in 2016, and landed with mixed reviews. World of Warcraft fans loved it, of course; seeing characters like Anduin, Medivh, Gul’dan, and Durotan brought to life on the big screen was a dream come true.

Critics and general audiences were less convinced. Duncan Jones’ high-fantasy romp in the world of Azeroth was dubbed a failure. A sequel was stamped ‘highly unlikely’ after the box office flop. 

Except, just four years later, the Warcraft rumor mill has thundered back to life. Legendary Entertainment has already green-lit a sequel, according to insider Daniel Ritchman, with Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson involved.

Warcraft raked in just $47.4 million in the United States, but made $391.7m overseas.
And so, with Warcraft 2 reportedly in development, that leaves us with the biggest question for the sequel; what will the story be? Will the franchise take it step by step, and tell the story of “Tides of Darkness,” or head for a better-selling sequel?

In our opinion, Blizzard’s best bet for the sequel is to skip straight to “Reign of Chaos” and it’s genre-defining expansion “The Frozen Throne.” The third game’s storyline has plenty of ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Lord of the Rings’ elements.

Enter fantasy’s man of the hour, Henry Cavill.

Arthas Menethil is key to Warcraft 3, and Cavill is a perfect pick to play him. The prince’s path to the throne is littered with huge battles, dastardly schemes, and of course, the biggest twist Blizzard’s Warcraft franchise has ever offered up.

Reason number one: I mean, look at Henry Cavill. That speaks for itself.

Henry Cavill in a fan-mockup depicting him as Arthas Menethil.
Henry Cavill in a fan-mockup depicting him as Warcraft’s Arthas Menethil.

There are other reasons too though. One is that Cavill is a big World of Warcraft fan himself, meaning he’d likely be eager to sign on. I mean come on, the guy missed the news he had been cast as Superman because he was deep in a WoW raid.

Former Blizzard figurehead Chris Metzen and Rise of the Lich King writer Christie Golden have both given Cavill’s fan-casting their tick of approval too; the Warcraft duo are well and truly “on the [Cavill as] Arthas train.”

Finally, Warcraft 2 will need ticket-selling star power. The first 2016 flick did have plenty of big names ⁠— Vikings lead Travis Fimmell was among them, as was Marvel’s Dominic Cooper ⁠— but none command the same household stardom as Henry Cavill.

Cavill, 37, is a little old for Arthas in “Reign of Chaos” and “The Frozen Throne,” but if Legendary and Blizzard plan out a trilogy leading into “Wrath of the Lich King” ⁠— which they absolutely should ⁠— the British star will fit perfectly for Menethil’s final Warcraft hurrah.

Heck, cast a younger actor for the opening stage of the prince’s life, then bring Cavill in with a narrative time-jump in the third or fourth Warcraft movie.

Arthas Menethil and his path to the throne should be front and center in future Warcraft sequels.
Arthas Menethil and his path to the throne should be front and center in future Warcraft sequels.

The Superman star isn’t the only name being linked to Warcraft 2 either. Fimmel is expected to return as Anduin in the sequel, as is Ben Schnetzer as Khadgar. Paula Patton has also said she’d “love” to return for another Warcraft outing.

The same insider reports that suggested Warcraft 2 is now in the works also tipped Jurassic World lead Chris Pratt as another star who has already been tabled a multi-movie deal.

Duncan Jones, who directed the 2016 release, also said he would happily return as long as there are “less cooks in the kitchen.” Blizzard has yet to officially respond to the reported new sequel, so take everything with a pinch of salt… for now.