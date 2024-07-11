Mia Goth allegedly told MaXXXine accuser “nobody would believe him”

New details have emerged regarding physical and verbal allegations against MaXXXine star Mia Goth from background actor James Hunter.

The new movie was released globally on July 5, marking the end of Ti West’s horror film trilogy after X and Pearl. MaXXXine takes place six years after the first installment against the backdrop of the Night Stalker, a real-life true crime killer.

However, since MaXXXine was released, further details concerning Goth’s alleged assault were reported online, adding to an existing lawsuit in place since the beginning of 2024.

Hunter and Goth worked together on a night shoot for the movie more than a year prior, allegedly resulting in Goth telling Hunter “nobody would believe him” about the incident.

Mia Goth MaXXXine allegations explained

Back in January 2024, it was revealed that MaXXXine star and executive producer Mia Goth was being sued by background actor James Hunter after allegedly “intentionally kicking him while he lay on the ground playing dead.”

The lawsuit was first reported by The Guardian, claiming Hunter “laid in the dirt for several hours, enduring ants and mosquitoes” while filming a scene where Goth was meant to step over him.

It continued: “In the following take, defendant Goth intentionally kicked plaintiff in his head with her boot. The kick in the head caused the plaintiff to immediately experience headache and stiffness in his neck.”

According to the filing, Goth was warned about potentially stepping on Hunter, leading to Hunter reporting what happened before being told that the scene’s filming would resume.

Once the MaXXXine shoot ended, Hunter alleged Goth “laughed” at him in the bathroom. He left shortly after, claiming he was banned from set the following day.

At the time, Hunter filed a civil action of battery against Goth, adding that he “has continued to suffer, symptoms of the head trauma, including disorientation, vertigo, migraines, nightmares, and severe emotional distress.”

Hunter also filed an action against A24 Films LLC, Goth, and director Ti West, claiming wrongful termination.

Six months on and Hunter has given a more detailed account of what allegedly happened during the incident in question, which was reported by Dread Central.

Describing the numerous takes between them, Hunter said, “On the fourth or fifth take, I’m laying on the left side of my ear. I hear her; she runs by me, and I hear her boot clamp down right next to my ear. And I thought, oh, well, it’s dark out. She’s not really getting a beat on exactly where I’m laying.”

After informing the second assistant director of what had happened, he claimed, “In the very next take, it is the same thing, except I got kicked, and I felt it. I heard the dirt and the leaves or grass rustling next to me, so I knew that she knew where I was.

“She runs up to me, but instead of stopping… I feel and hear her shuffle right before she gets to me. I get kicked.”

Hunter alleged that he was in pain, but didn’t react in an over-the-top way. After a short while, Hunter headed to the toilet, explaining, “And so I go down and I use the bathroom. I forgot to lock the door.”

According to Hunter, Goth pushed open the door while he was in there, which he apologized for, assuming there had been a misunderstanding. This is where he claims Goth verbally assaulted him, describing her as saying, “Nobody will believe you because you’re nothing. Get the f*** off my set, you big baby.”

Dread Central added, “[He] believes Goth was alluding that no one would believe him if he expressed that her kick was done purposefully and with malice.”

When asked about Hunter’s claims, an A24 representative stated, “The claims made in the complaint are simply not true. As this is in active litigation, we cannot say more at this time but continue to vigorously defend Mia and the entire filmmaking team against these extremely baseless allegations.”

Members of the MaXXXine crew who were present at the time of filming have also declined to comment.

Although Goth herself hasn’t made any public statement, she told The New York Times that while she couldn’t address the lawsuit, she was “very grateful for A24’s support”.

MaXXXine is in cinemas now.