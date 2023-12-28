The Iron Claw fans rally for Zac Efron to get Oscar nomination

Sean Durkin’s The Iron Claw has captured the hearts of wrestling and non-wrestling fans alike – calling for Zac Efron to receive an Oscar nomination for his role as Kevin Von Erich.

The sports biopic sheds light on one of the industry’s most infamous families for not only their sportsmanship in the ring but also their curse. Fritz Von Erich began his wrestling legacy and passed it on to his sons. His iron grip on making them a household name turned to tragedy.

Zac Efron assumes the pivotal role of Kevin Von Erich, the sole surviving son of the Von Erich family. In preparation for this role, Efron underwent a remarkable transformation. He sculpted his physique to embody the larger-than-life muscularity that defined Kevin in the 80s. Adding to the authenticity, Efron and the cast immersed themselves in the world of professional wrestling. They forged bonds that mirrored the camaraderie of real-life wrestlers.

Fans have applauded Efron for his on-screen role and the emotional grit needed to tell the story of the heartbreaking Von Erich. But is it Oscar-worthy?

Zac Efron could be in the running for an Oscar after The Iron Claw

Between wrestling and non-wrestling fans, The Iron Claw has become Zac Efron’s golden ticket and the highlight of his acting career that could get him an Oscar nomination in 2024.

As Kevin Von Erich, Efron stayed true to the one wish Kevin had for the movie. Showcasing the deep love he had for his brothers and Efron delivered and then some. Despite the questionable haircut, Efron’s determination to the movie brought to life the tragedies the Von Erich family faced. Even more so as the eldest son who tried his hardest to keep his brothers above water.

Fans on Twitter/X are rallying behind Efron to get his shot at an Oscar in 2024.

One fan commented, “Awards season is playing in Zac Efron’s face cause he was great in The Iron Claw—def in my top 3 best actor performances this year.”

Another agreed saying, “What is a surprise Oscar nomination you would love to see next year? I’ll start: Best Actor for Zac Efron in The Iron Claw.”

When it comes to the possible Oscar nominees for 2024, Efron is up against Bradley Cooper for Maestro. But one fan calls out that compared to Cooper, Efron’s role in The Iron Claw takes the top spot.

“If there’s any justice in this world, the Academy Awards will do the right thing this March: nominate Zac Efron for the Oscar for Best Actor instead of Bradley Cooper. Just based on pure performance alone, this shouldn’t be a close discussion. As Kevin Von Erich in the Iron Claw, Efron combines a rare sensitivity with an incredibly intensity to put forth a career performance. There’s so much depth to Efron as Von Erich- despite larger-than- life muscles & a tough exterior, Efron conveys enormous empathy throughout the film,” said the fan.

While the official nominations list won’t be released until late January 2024, fans are at least calling for Efron to get nominated for his role in The Iron Claw.

