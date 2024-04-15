Young Sheldon sequel already has a plot hole before filming

Season 7 has yet to draw to a close, but the Young Sheldon sequel already has a major plot hole before it’s even started filming.

Young Sheldon itself might be coming to an end with its seventh season, but the Cooper family will live on in the form of an upcoming sequel, set to start filming in July.

However, thanks to reports of cast members not being invited to appear in the prequel’s spinoff, the Young Sheldon sequel is already likely to have a plot hole before it’s even started.

In the original series, The Big Bang Theory, Sheldon clearly states that after their father George died — something we’re set to see happen in Season 7 — Georgie took care of Missy and Mary in the time that followed.

However, plans for the sequel suggest both that Missy won’t appear at all, and that Georgie and Mandy will be relocating away from Medford. This is supported by scenes in Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 7, where Georgie and Mandy discuss plans for their immediate future post-wedding.

“I think he’ll take care of them financially and stuff like that with money saved up from the gambling room and also new endeavours. He probably just moves out with Mandy because of the lack of space. They even talked about moving in the new episode (7×07),” one fan on Reddit suggested.

A second agreed: “I think the new series may skip ahead a few years. There are limited storylines for an infant, and they’re basically covering those now. The new show will likely have the kid old enough to be an interactive cast member.

“This would start the timeline after the period where Georgie was actively caring for and leading the family after George’s death. The space will also allow that to not be a huge shadow over the show.”

Not only does it remain to be seen what will happen in the Young Sheldon sequel, but it’s also currently left unsaid what will happen in Georgie and Mandy’s relationship in the upcoming episodes of Season 7. As it stands, their newlywed status is set to take a back seat, making way for narratives including Meemaw’s arrest and George’s death.

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024.