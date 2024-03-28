Young Sheldon fans think Season 7’s problems began much earlier

Young Sheldon Season 7 has so far been a miss for some fans — but its problems may have started in the past season.

While storylines such as George’s affair, Georgie and Mandy’s future, and Sheldon’s education have been tackled head-on, some fans still think there’s plenty of room for improvement in Young Sheldon Season 7.

This particularly comes down to the character development of Missy, who started the new episodes with a hopeful U-turn while Mary is away in Germany. However, Sheldon’s sister appears to have faded into the background again, causing some fans to pick up on where it really went wrong.

“Do I even need to explain how much I despise Missy in this season?,” one fan posted on Reddit about Season 6. “Basically, because she was forgotten about at school, she decides to run away from home by stealing George’s truck, hangs out with a bad influence (who has no reason to exist), sneaks out of the house to smoke, and telling Sheldon she hates him because he cares about her. Just because her family is going through a lot doesn’t mean she can behave like this.”

A second agreed: “Missy was troubled this season, but do you blame her? Her parents forgot about her, and she’s been living under Sheldon’s Shadow for her entire life. Also she’s becoming a teenager, moody and annoying.”

Fans first complained that Missy was flying under the radar back in Season 5, constantly being overlooked in favor of her brother. This led her to strike out in Season 6, ultimately rebelling by stealing a truck with Paige to try and drive to Florida.

It now seems as though the problem could be set to repeat itself in Season 7 — though the consequences of this are unknown.

Key Season 7 storylines like Mandy and Georgie’s family life are also being highlighted as problems in Season 6, with the inclusion of Mandy’s extended family reasoned as “unnecessary.”

“Mandy ruined the show for me. It was insane that she couldn’t tell he was young. Georgie’s parents always warned him about that exact thing. He should know better and she’s way too old to get pregnant now. And how she hates on Georgie makes me so mad,” another fan weighed in.

Young Sheldon Season 7 is set to show CeeCee’s baptism in Episode 6, followed by Georgie and Mandy’s wedding in Episode 7.

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. Catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month in the meantime.