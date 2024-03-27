Young Sheldon fans might have Georgie and Mandy’s wedding all wrong

Georgie and Mandy’s wedding has officially been revealed for Young Sheldon Season 7, but fans might have the wrong idea — for a number of reasons.

It’s possibly come as a surprise to many Young Sheldon fans that Georgie and Mandy are having a low-key courthouse wedding in Season 7 Episode 7, with only their immediate family there as witnesses.

However, thanks to a statement made by the show’s creators during filming for the storyline, fans might have perceived the nuptials all wrong.

Back in February, executive producer Steve Holland told TV Line “There’s a wedding coming up. In fact, we’re actually shooting that today. Yesterday and today. That’s been really fun, and I think it’s the most people we’ve ever had in a scene together, so that’s exciting.”

Given the past six seasons, having both families in the room at the same time likely doesn’t account for the show’s largest shoot ever, meaning that the preview of the courthouse ceremony could just be the tip of the iceberg.

“I think Mandy’s mom will ruin their elopement in a courthouse. There, three birds, one bullet,” one fan agreed on Reddit, with a second weighing in “I really think Mary is going to ruin the wedding planning and they’ll elope. I actually had a theory that Veronica comes back and he leaves Mandy for her…”

While there is likely much more to the story than one photo can tell — including why Sheldon is nowhere to be seen — other elements of the storyline also don’t match up, thanks to The Big Bang Theory lore.

According to adult Sheldon’s recollection, Georgie first got married when he was 19. Georgie is still 18 by Season 7 Episode 5, perhaps indicating that this courthouse wedding isn’t the official one.

Two things are for sure — Georgie and Mandy’s wedding will set them up for their Young Sheldon sequel but also mark the beginning of the end of their relationship.

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. Catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month in the meantime.