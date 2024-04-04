Young Sheldon fans convinced George’s death has already happened

A key clue for the final scene in Young Sheldon has been revealed, and some fans think George’s death has already happened as a result.

Earlier this week, Young Sheldon actress Raegan Revord revealed a behind-the-scenes picture of the final family dinner scene in Season 7. Not only are fans now convinced that this is the very last scene in the show, but some think that it proves George has already died in earlier scenes.

There has been plenty of speculation about George’s death in Season 7 — so far, creators have merely confirmed it will be touched on in some way, but not how it will be approached… or even if it will feature onscreen at all.

“I think George has died and this scene is a dinner where they are all “remembering” him, each with different feelings. There is a lot of sadness and pain and regret in their faces,” one fan theorized on Reddit.

A second fan differed, “I think this is the last dinner before Sheldon goes to Caltech and the adult Sheldon will say this was his last dinner with him before he died. Then like someone mentioned, it will go around the table and talk about where the characters are now and then stop on Sheldon and then fade to 2040 for the future scene.”

Theories about both George’s death and the final moments in Young Sheldon Season 7 have been rife even before new episodes started airing. Thanks to new information, fan musings have significantly changed — even if they started along the same lines.

A third fan continued, “I predict that Sheldon’s final narration will start right after this scene, and it will fade into 2040 with Jim Parsons and Miyam Bialik.”

“I think they are gonna Wonder Years It,” another disagreed. “In the Wonder Years finale, the narrator says his dad died two years later and the brother took over the factory. Sheldon will narrate as the camera pans each person.”

It still remains to be seen what will happen with both George’s death and the final scene, even with two substantial cameos confirmed.

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. Make sure to catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month.