Young Sheldon fans slam Catholic plot for “making things worse”

Religion is a frequent theme in Young Sheldon, with one Catholic plot being criticized by fans for “making things worse” in the show.

Just as much as Sheldon reveres the logic of science, Mary owes the Cooper family’s good times to her incredibly strong Christian faith. It’s the ultimate battle of belief in Young Sheldon — and it’s set to rear its head again in Season 7.

In an exclusive preview of Season 7 Episode 6, Mary can be seen inviting Pastor Jeff over to the house to baptize baby Cece while George and Mandy aren’t around. On top of this, she’s already butting heads with Mandy’s family over their wedding arrangements, insisting that the pair be wed regardless of whether or not that’s what they want.

Young Sheldon’s portrayal of Catholic Christianity has already come under fire from viewers — with fans now slamming this new scene for “making things worse” in Season 7.

“Every time, Mary plans something. She always makes things worse,” one YouTube comment reads, with a second agreeing: “Okay, one she shouldn’t have done this, it’s so wrong. Two, can the pastor even do this without parental consent? Three, all Georgie and Mandy have to do is take her to a Catholic Church to be baptized and she’ll be Catholic.

“Or Cece can switch religions once she’s grown up or even become an atheist. People leave their church and religion. Mary didn’t guarantee anything here.”

More fans weighed in: “I’m sorry that was totally inappropriate for Mary to do that without the parent’s permission,” and “After watching this, I get why Sheldon chose California.”

It’s currently unclear how the Episode 6 drama will shake out, but it is clear that Georgie and Mandy will get married regardless thanks to Episode 7 teasers.

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. Make sure to catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month.