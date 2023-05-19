Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 8 review: The Last Supper is here

Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 8 may be the weakest episode of the season so far, but that’s remedied by a tense and ominous final act.

2021’s first season of Yellowjackets became a smash hit, with multiple Emmy nominations in 2022, and a greenlight for Season 2.

Fans have been waiting eagerly for said second season, which continues the story of a soccer team that was stranded in the wild for a year after a plane crash, and the ensuing trauma that lives on into their adulthood.

The second season has been easily living up to the first. While this episode, Episode 8, is a slight dip in quality, it still lays the groundwork for a fantastic finale. Let’s get into it, but first: WARNING! MAJOR SPOILERS FOR YELLOWJACKETS!

So many side plots, so little time

Episode 8, titled “It Chooses,” is the beginning of the end for Season 2. We’re gearing up for the finale here, so it’s time for plot points to be wrapped up. This episode succeeds in that, revealing what’s happening with all the little quirks of the side characters. Unfortunately, this leads to a series of rushed horror-film effects and twists running throughout the episode, with only one of them – the opening mouse reveal – really shocking you.

On top of that, while the actors playing the side Yellowjackets are doing a good job and giving it their all – and it would be worse if the show paid them no attention at all – you don’t find yourself caring as much since they’re not the main characters. And since these side plots take up a large portion of the episode, and end without much impact, it leaves a somewhat lacklustre feeling overall, especially considering this is meant to be a penultimate episode.

However, the control Lottie has over the girls is finally addressed by everyone, as she’s the only one they can’t let die, which in turn grants Lottie even more power, even as she lies battered in bed. Not only that, but her power affects the audience, as she flicks in and out of visions while we watch the episode’s climax transpire, wondering if anything we’re watching is real.

The Yellowjackets lay it all out there

Speaking of Lottie, this is one of the few episodes where the adult portion is just as exciting, as Lottie begins to become a full-on cult leader again, even mimicking the actions of Heaven’s Gate. She’s been pretty passive so far as a grown up, so it’s exciting to watch her return to her dangerous ways.

But before that, the group has a sharing session where the whole Adam issue comes out, and the extent to which they trust each other is discussed. Not much drama stems from this discussion, even from Lottie’s suggestion of poisoning themselves, which you’d think would be a flaw, but here it works; the characters have dealt with enough to be nonchalant about murder, and the lack of drama allows the characters to make smart decisions, meaning you’re not frustrated while watching them.

Even Jeff and Callie get a well-done heartfelt moment alongside this, where Callie realizes that she once had a baby brother. Their interactions with the police are also interesting, and will no doubt affect the events of the finale.

Yellowjackets gears up for its final meal

Speaking of things gearing up for the finale, cannibalism is fully upon us. The episode is arguably a little dull for the first 30 minutes, but things quickly pick up when the teens realize what they need to do to survive. The scene is ominous, as they all draw cards, saying very little. They don’t need to say anything – you already know what they’re planning. And yet, the scene is still surprising, as Natalie is the one chosen as the sacrificial lamb. Shauna prepares to slit her throat – putting on Jackie’s necklace first was a nice touch – when suddenly in a welcomed moment of character development, Travis interjects, allowing Natalie to run away.

The sequence of the girls chasing Natalie through the Wilderness is incredibly tense, and is definitely the best scene in the entire episode. You know Natalie’s going to survive, but you don’t know how. You don’t know if she can trust Travis’ brother Javi when he offers help, and you don’t know if the girls are going to kill Travis. For a sequence that has a somewhat determined ending, you’re still on the edge of your seat.

The sequence ends with Javi falling through the ice and freezing to death. As Van states, “The Wilderness chose,” and the girls have their meal. This ending is unexpected, and emotionally hard to watch, but arguably kind of a cop-out; the girls haven’t been able to go full human-hunter yet. But perhaps that’s being saved for the finale.

Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 8 review score: 3/5

To say we’re excited for the finale would be an understatement, as this episode has wrapped up just enough while still leaving a ton of questions. How will Travis react to his brother’s death? Will Natalie still be on the menu? Where is Crystal’s body? What’s Walter planning? What’s going on with the cave that Ben’s found himself in? And will the adult Yellowjackets listen to Lottie’s suicidal demands? Guess we’ll have to wait and find out.

Yellowjackets Season 2 began streaming exclusively on Paramount+ on March 24. Season 1 is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, which you can sign up for here.

