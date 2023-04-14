Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 4 review: Tensions keep rising

Yellowjackets Season 2 continues its great track record with Episode 4, as we’re getting just as many new mysteries are we are old answers.

2021’s first season of Yellowjackets became a smash hit, with multiple Emmy nominations in 2022, and a greenlight for Season 2.

Fans have been waiting eagerly for said second season, which continues the story of a soccer team that was stranded in the wild for a year after a plane crash, and the ensuing trauma that lives on into their adulthood.

Thankfully, the second season is easily living up to the first, with the fourth episode now out. Let’s get into it, and don’t worry, we’ll do our best to avoid any big spoilers!

Yellowjackets keeps all their characters tense

This season continues to expand upon Lottie’s character, which adds a good level of tragedy to the terror. We see in a therapy session – which granted, is not the most realistic depiction of therapy – that she is scared of her own visions. The supernatural aspect of the show is really beginning to ramp up this episode, to good effect, and it makes good use of characters that have already passed. Lottie’s visions even begin to mess with the viewer, as at first you might question whether or not what she sees is real.

Nature continues to turn on the girls, showing how reality is already as terrifying as anything Lottie sees. The only moot point is the frozen moose, which doesn’t seem to have much effect of the plot other than showing how hopeless things are.

Lottie remains a very intriguing character, especially in her interactions with Natalie, both in their youth and age. Granted, sometimes Natalie’s performance by Juliette Lewis can be a little distracting – she seems to drunkenly leer with every sentence despite being sober – but on the whole they’re often the ones driving the main tension.

But if one pair is bringing the comedy, it’s Misty and Walter, who bring great black comedy to the episode, especially with their matching night routines in the hotel. Walter is still a mysterious character, but it’s hard to find him ominous when paired with the obsessive that is Misty.

Other characters also get a chance to shine here. Both the cult/compound members and Shauna’s daughter begin to feel like fully-fledged people, who add to the plot rather than halt it. Though, the way the show portrays wellness cults in a positive light may make some people raise their eyebrows.

The other Yellowjackets girls are also interesting, but are handicapped by the sheer number of them, with some girls being merely reduced to a single quirk or personality trait. It doesn’t help that some of these girls are literally new, the cast having slightly switched up since last season.

It’s only going to get worse, in the best way

This is the episode that really solidifies how much everyone is beginning to slip – disregarding the earlier cannibalism, of course. Even the coach is slipping, which keeps the dynamic of the group always on edge. Lottie has her grip on a number of the girls already, though she has yet to fully take advantage of that influence.

However, what makes this show compelling is how the girls are still compassionate to one another. Despite Lottie and Nat challenging each other, they drop the fight immediately when one of them gets injured. Life or death scenarios have the potential to bring out the worst in people, but also the best.

Yellowjackets Season 2 Episodes 4 review score: 4/5

Yellowjackets is keeping a consistency in quality with all its episodes. And while middle episodes tend to just set up future conflicts, this episode still manages to be compelling and foreboding, which makes for a great viewing experience.

Yellowjackets Season 2 began streaming exclusively on Paramount+ on March 24. Season 1 is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, which you can sign up for here.

