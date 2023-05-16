Yellowjackets: You can join Lottie’s cult by texting this number

Yellowjackets features a lot of cult activity – and now, with a certain phone number, you too can join in on the fun.

2021’s first season of Yellowjackets became a smash hit, with multiple Emmy nominations in 2022, and a green light for Season 2. Thankfully, the second season is easily living up to the first, and you can check out our coverage for this season, including our reviews, here.

Fans have been waiting eagerly for said second season, which continues the story of a soccer team that was stranded in the wild for a year after a plane crash, and the ensuing trauma that lives on into their adulthood.

One of the surviving members, Lottie, starts a “Wellness Compound” – AKA a cult – in her adulthood, called Sunshine Honey, which other leading characters end up joining. And with a certain phone number, now you can join too.

You can hear Lottie on the phone if you call this number

Last week’s episode saw the main adult cast of the series – that being Shauna, Natalie, Misty, Taissa, and Van – regrouping with one another and engaging in different forms of therapy at Sunshine Honey, Lottie’s compound. And there’s a certain easter egg featured in the episode that allows fans to join this cult as well.

During an earlier scene, a sign can be spotted with a landline phone number – the phone number being (607) 478-1033 – in the kitchen of the compound. Lottie tells her old friends that they can text the number to whoever would contact them in case of an emergency, before taking away their mobile phones. And by the end of the episode, Shauna’s husband Jeff uses said number, to reveal that Adam’s body has been found.

But that number is actually a real and working phone number, which audience members can call. Turns out, if you were to call that number yourself, you will hear a voicemail from the character of Lottie, stating an advertisement for the compound.

The voicemail goes as such: “Do you ever wonder where you are? Are you somewhere feeling lonely, wandering between the who and the when, or flirting with the why? If so, hello. We are here and ready to believe you.” There’s some underlying horror to the message however, as you may hear Lottie whispering “It’s not real.”

The number also accepts text messages, and in return you will receive a welcome message text and a sign-up form for the Sunshine Honey community.

Paramount+ Lottie in her early cult days.

The number is part of a collaboration with Community, an SMS engagement platform who was also responsible for the Spider Society text campaign. A head of Community, Jimmy Siam described the Sunshine Honey campaign to The Wrap, explaining: “The team was looking for an innovative way to immerse fans into the storyline of Yellowjackets in an authentic way with a nod to the 1990s nostalgia of a landline number for Lottie’s compound.”

As we state in our Episode 7 review, the way the show portrays cults is ethically questionable, in the fact that Lottie’s compound is shown to be a necessary good for a few of the characters. However, it is certainly a place for our cast to figure out what’s haunting them this season, which is set to only get darker and more traumatic, if the teaser for Episode 8 has anything to say about it.

To find out when and where you can watch new episodes of Yellowjackets, click here.

Yellowjackets Season 1 is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, which you can sign up for here.

