Elijah Wood appears in Yellowjackets Season 2, but who is he playing, and what episodes does he show up in?

2021’s first season of Yellowjackets became a smash hit, with multiple Emmy nominations in 2022, and the green light for Season 2, which has finally begun streaming. So far we’ve been enjoying the first few episodes, and you can read our review of them here.

Fans have been waiting eagerly for said second season, which continues the story of a soccer team that was stranded in the wild for a year after a plane crash, and the ensuing trauma that lives on into their adulthood.

There’s also been plenty of anticipation for the show’s characters, both old and new. One addition to the cast of Season 2 is Lord of the Rings actor Elijah Wood. But when does he appear, and who does he play? We’ll explain, but first, spoiler warning for Yellowjackets!

Who does Elijah Wood play in Yellowjackets Season 2?

Elijah Wood is playing Walter in Yellowjackets Season 2. He appears in Episode 2 of the season.

At the time of writing, not much is known about Walter. Since we’re only on the second episode of Season 2, there’s plenty to be revealed about the character.

However, we do see a brief glimpse of him in Episode 2, as he enters the medical residence where Misty (played by Christina Ricci) works. We watch him wheeling an elderly relative in, complaining about any bad practices that could happen in the establishment. Misty looks at Walter with a suspicious fixation, and he also takes a glance at her. Perhaps these two already know each other, but only future episodes will tell.

There’s also the case of a secret letter that Misty reads earlier in the episode, which gives her advice on where to find a witness that would help her locate the currently missing Natalie. There’s a voice over for the letter, which talks in admiration for Misty, and the voice sounds very familiar….could this also be Walter?

This article will be updated when we find out more.

More small snippets information has been given about Walter in the trailer for the season, which you can watch below:

We see him slapping someone, talking with Natalie and Misty about Lottie, and hiding in a bathroom with Misty, stating in a panic “Everybody’s hiding something!”

According to Entertainment Weekly, Walter will be joining Misty in The Bureau of Citizen Detectives, and “Walter’s arc will be intertwined with the amateur sleuth/bespectacled kidnapper as a fellow citizen detective.”

Wood and Ricci have already worked onscreen together, as they both starred in the 1997 film The Ice Storm. So it’ll be exciting to see them play off each other once more as Yellowjackets continues.

Yellowjackets Season 2 will begin streaming exclusively on Paramount+ on March 24. Season 1 is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, which you can sign up for here.

