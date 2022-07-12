Emmys 2022: Every nomination, from Stranger Things to Squid Game

Josh Tyler . 32 minutes ago

Squid Game has been nominated for the 2022 Emmys.

The nominations for the 2022 Emmy awards have been revealed, headlined by Stranger Things, Succession, Squid Game, and Ted Lasso.

The full list of Emmy awards for the 2022 show features a lot of the usual suspects that most television fans would expect to see.

HBO’s gripping drama Succession led the way with 25 nominations, including a nomination for Best Drama.

Succession was followed closely by fellow HBO show The White Lotus, which received 20 nominations. This was tied with the most-decorated comedy of 2022, Ted Lasso.

Netflix’s Squid Game also made history as the most-nominated non-English-language show, as the Korean thriller received 14 nominations that included best Drama Series. It would became the first non-English-language series ever nominated for this award.

Who was nominated for the 2022 Emmys?

YouTube: HBO HBO’s Succession was the most-nominated show at the 2022 Emmys.

Below is a list of the major categories and significant nominations for the 2022 Emmys. The full list of nominations can be found here.

Outstanding drama series

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“Ozark”(Netflix)

“Severance” (Apple TV Plus)

“Squid Game” (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“Succession” (HBO)

“Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

“Euphoria” (HBO)

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark” (Netflix)

Brian Cox, “Succession” (HBO)

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game” (Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Adam Scott, “Severance” (Apple TV Plus)

Jeremy Strong, “Succession” (HBO)

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Laura Linney, “Ozark” (Netflix)

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

Zendaya, “Euphoria” (HBO)

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” (AMC)

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve” (AMC)

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV Plus)

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Nicholas Braun, “Succession” (HBO)

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV Plus)

Kieran Culkin, “Succession” (HBO)

Park Hae-soo, “Squid Game” (Netflix)

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession” (HBO)

John Turturro, “Severance” (Apple TV Plus)

Christopher Walken, “Severance” (Apple TV Plus)

Oh Yeong-su, “Squid Game” (Netflix)

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Patricia Arquette, “Severance” (Apple TV Plus)

Julia Garner, “Ozark” (Netflix)

Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game” (Netflix)

Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession” (HBO)

Sarah Snook, “Succession” (HBO)

Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria” (HBO)

Outstanding comedy series

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Barry” (HBO)

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

“What We Do In the Shadows” (FX)

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Donald Glover, “Atlanta” (FX)

Bill Hader, “Barry” (HBO)

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great” (Hulu)

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Issa Rae, “Insecure” (HBO)

Jean Smart, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

Elle Fanning, “The Great” (Hulu)

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry” (HBO)

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

Toheeb Jimoh, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Henry Winkler, “Barry” (HBO)

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks” (HBO)

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Sarah Niles, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

Outstanding limited series

“Dopesick” (Hulu)

“The Dropout” (Hulu)

“The White Lotus” (HBO)

“Inventing Anna” (Netflix)

“Pam and Tommy” (Hulu)

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or a movie

Colin Firth, “The Staircase” (HBO)

Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven” (Hulu)

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage” (HBO)

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” (Hulu)

Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven” (HBO Max)

Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or a movie

Toni Collette, “The Staircase” (HBO Max)

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna” (Netflix)

Lily James, “Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)

Sarah Paulson, “Impeachment: American Crime Story” (FX)

Margaret Qualley, “Maid” (Netflix)

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout” (Hulu)

Outstanding variety talk series

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

“Late Night With Seth Meyers” (NBC)

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Outstanding reality-competition program

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“Nailed It!” (Netflix)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (Logo/VH1)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” (Amazon Prime Video)

Outstanding animated program

“Arcane” (Netflix)

“Bob’s Burgers” (Fox)

“Rick & Morty” (Adult Swim)

“The Simpsons” (Fox)

“What If…?” (Disney Plus)

Outstanding character voice-over performance

F. Murray Abraham, “Moon Knight” (Disney Plus)

Julie Andrews, “Bridgerton” (Netflix)

Chadwick Boseman, “What If…?” (Disney Plus)

Maya Rudolph, “Big Mouth” (Netflix)

Stanley Tucci, “Central Park” (Apple TV Plus)

Jessica Walter, “Archer” (FX)

Jeffrey Wright, “What If…?” (Disney Plus)