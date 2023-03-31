Yellowjackets Season 2: When does the cannibalism happen, and what happens to Jackie’s body?

Cannibalism had been hinted at in Season 1 of Yellowjackets, but fans wanted more. So when does it happen in Season 2?

2021’s first season of Yellowjackets became a smash hit, with multiple Emmy nominations in 2022, and a greenlight for Season 2.

Fans have been waiting eagerly for said second season, which continues the story of a soccer team that was stranded in the wild for a year after a plane crash, and the ensuing trauma that lives on into their adulthood. Thankfully, the second season is easily living up to the first, with the first two episodes already bringing comedy, drama, and an intense feeling of dread.

But one thing that fans have been waiting for is the cannibalism. It was heavily hinted at in Season 1, to the point that fans were disappointed that it didn’t really happen. But does it occur in Season 2, and if so, when and how? We’re going into detail, so BEWARE OF SPOILERS AHEAD.

When does the cannibalism happen in Yellowjackets Season 2?

Cannibalism begins in Episode 1 of Yellowjackets Season 2, but really takes off at the very end of Episode 2.

The show seems to be reacting to the demand for human flesh by really upping the ante this season, even referencing it in their marketing.

As for how it happens, we’ll explain….

What happens to Jackie’s body in Yellowjackets Season 2?

Shauna is the first one to eat a person in Season 2, though she only eats an ear.

After her best friend Jackie freezes to death in the Wilderness, her body is kept in a shed, where Shauna visits. Shauna is clearly struggling mentally due to grief, and imagines Jackie being alive, putting makeup on her and braiding her hair.

However, this causes Jackie’s corpse to fall, and her ear breaks off, which Shauna keeps so that the others won’t judge her. Near the end of the episode, when rations are simultaneously running low, Shauna fishes said ear out of her pocket, and it has now thawed. After staring at it for a while, Shauna proceeds to eat it, and the cannibalism has begun.

Sadly, Jackie’s corpse continues to be meat for the girls. Shauna continues to visit her, and imagines Jackie cutting into her own arm. At one point, Taissa catches Shauna, and is disturbed by her attachment to Jackie’s body. She demands that they cremate Jackie so that everyone can move on, which Shauna reluctantly agree to, before they all go to bed.

But things don’t go according to plan. As the girls continue to starve, and Jackie continues to burn on a pyre, unseen forces cause snow to land on her burning site. The flames are put out, and it seems like only Jackie’s clothes have been burned away, leaving her naked body there.

All at once, the girls mysteriously wake from slumber, and all silently head outside. They gather around Jackie’s body, and imagine themselves at a magical feast; white gowns, flower crowns, goblets and everything.

They all then begin tearing into Jackie’s body, eating it raw. Meanwhile, their coach silently looks on in horror from his cabin, before closing the door on them, and thus ends Episode 2.

Of course, it seems like cannibalism will continue to become a problem as the season goes along, as can be seen in the Season 2 trailer below. Get your knives and forks ready.

Yellowjackets Season 2 begins streaming exclusively on Paramount+ on March 24. Season 1 is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, which you can sign up for here.

