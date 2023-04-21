Who dies in Yellowjackets Season 2? Every death so far

Hit supernatural series Yellowjackets Season 2 already has had its fair share of deaths, so here’s who has died so far.

2021’s first season of Yellowjackets became a smash hit, with multiple Emmy nominations in 2022, and a green light for Season 2. Thankfully, the second season is easily living up to the first.

Fans have been waiting eagerly for said second season, which continues the story of a soccer team that was stranded in the wild for a year after a plane crash, and the ensuing trauma that lives on into their adulthood. A lot of this trauma stems from the fact that not every teenager made it back home alive. The first season had some shocking deaths, and Season 2 is continuing that.

So for those who want to know, here’s all the deaths that have happened in Season 2 so far. We won’t be discussing the deaths of Season 1, so don’t expect to see Jackie on this list – though if you want to know what happened to her corpse this season, click here. And of course, major Yellowjackets spoilers ahead!

Travis – Hanged himself, with some Wilderness intervention

Okay, technically Travis died last season, so maybe he shouldn’t count on this list either, but we see how he actually dies in Season 2. Travis is the son of the head coach of the Yellowjackets team, and gets stranded in the Wilderness along with the other girls. His adult life is one of trauma and drug abuse, and eventually the Darkness finds Travis again, just like it did in the Wilderness, leading to tragic events.

Travis decides that he needs to almost die – like Natalie and Van – in order to hear what the darkness wants, and then maybe he can make it go away. Even Lottie gets involved with this, agreeing to help him hang himself just long enough to go unconscious.

However, the button controlling the crane that he’s hanging on gets stuck, and Lottie is overcome by visions. When she comes to, Travis is suspended much further up, and is clearly dead. Lottie may be more involved though than she admits however, and to read more about that, click here.

Crystal – Fell off a cliff

Crystal is a pretty new addition to the teen Yellowjackets this season. She’s a lover of musicals, and is somewhat ostracized by the other girls because of it, but this season shows her beginning a new fun friendship with Misty. However, this friendship falls apart, both figuratively and literally.

The two girls are sharing secrets with one another, as they complete the chore of taking the toiler-bucket out and throwing its contents off a cliff. They’re happily getting into the nitty gritty stuff, with Crystal even admitting that her name isn’t even Crystal. However, Misty takes things a step too far when she admits that she broke the crashed plane’s Black Box, which caused the girls to be stranded without hope of rescue.

Crystal is of course horrified by this, and denounces their friendship, as she also knows that Misty poisoned everyone with lucid berries last season. Misty, who is already somewhat unhinged, threatens to kill Crystal if she tells anyone, but she doesn’t have to. In their argument, which takes place during a snowstorm, Crystal takes a step back, and stumbles off the cliff to her death.

Yellowjackets Season 2 is currently premiering on Showtime and Paramount+. To find out how you can watch it, click here.