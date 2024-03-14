Netflix’s Chicken Nugget stars confirm major K-drama cameos

Chicken Nugget is a Netflix K-drama that has fans intrigued based on its storyline alone, but recently released still images revealed it has more than a few star-studded cast cameos.

K-dramas are notorious for adapting popular webtoons, but fans never expected Park Ji-dok’s fried chicken storyline to reach the small screens. It’s safe to say that Netflix’s Chicken Nugget baffled even non-K-drama fans with its unique storyline.

But fans are also eager to see its cast in their leading roles with both Ryu Seung-Ryong and Ahn Jae-hong known for their comedic abilities. My Demon star Kim Yoo-jung is also set to star as Ryu’s on-screen daughter.

Article continues after ad

Joining the cast are also a few other recognizable faces that will make guest appearances that fans are excited to see. From a Squid Game star to an actor – fans had no idea who was involved in the project.

Chicken Nugget will guest star a Squid Game actor

Squid Game’s Jung Ho-yeon joins Chicken Nugget K-drama in an unknown guest role that might help solve the big storyline dilemma.

Article continues after ad

Per a Netflix YouTube video with Ryu and Ahn, they confirmed some of the guest stars appearing in the K-drama. Model and Squid Game star Jung Ho-yeon was already announced to make a special appearance when the K-drama was initially announced by Netflix.

Article continues after ad

Her role is unclear, but the official teaser has her nonchalantly appear as the Ryu and Ahns characters are in chaos over Min-ah (Kim). Jung’s character tells them the chicken nuggets on the floor is Min-ah.

In their Netflix video, Ahn praises the Squid Game actor and reveals, “I would like to note her acting on how well she brought up the suspense. Not only that, but the role she plays also offers crucial evidence.”

Actor Ryu also praised her ability to give a strong performance amid her busy schedule. “She was amid an intense schedule of heading to France overnight and everything. I must say, she really shocked me with her nonchalant acting despite such long lines,” he said.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The two actors also reveal that actor Kim’s involvement in the K-drama is short. Seeing as her character turns into a chicken nugget, she doesn’t appear in every episode.

The K-drama also includes a famous K-Pop idol

Alongside Jung Ho-yeon, Got7 idol and actor JinYoung will also make a guest cameo in an unknown role.

Jinyoung made a name for himself in the K-Pop industry before becoming an actor starring in The Devil Judge and Yumi’s Cells. His cameo role in Chicken Nugget was unknown to fans until Netflix released an official first look at him in the K-drama.

It was rumored that Cha Eun-woo was also meant to make a cameo, but it was never confirmed. There are no details of who Jinyoung’s character is. The official image paints him in a creepy and sinister light.

Article continues after ad

JinYoung is currently serving in the military, with Chicken Nugget being his latest role. “Oh, and we can’t forget him [Actor Park Jin Young]. He’s enlisted in the military now, and I hope he comes back safe and sound,” said actor Ryu.

Article continues after ad

That’s not all, as K-drama fans also noted that the supporting cast for Chicken Nugget is incredibly familiar. Alongside Kim, the K-drama also includes many of the cast from My Demon. Like actors Kim Tae-hoon and Jung Soon-wan as restaurant employees. As well as Money Heist: Korea and Queen of Tears actor, Lee Joo-bin.

Chicken Nugget is set to premiere on March 15, 2024. The K-drama is one of many releasing in March as well as from Netflix in its 2024 roster.