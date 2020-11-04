Star Wars: Solo director reveals what it would take for sequel to happen - Dexerto

Solo: A Star Wars Story director Ron Howard has teased that a sequel could happen “somewhere down the line” if support from fans continues to grow.

The 2018 movie told the origin story of Han Solo, Chewbacca, and Lando Calrissian a decade before the events of Star Wars: A New Hope. It became the lowest-grossing live-action film in the Star Wars franchise, and it appears that plans for a trilogy were shelved.

That hasn’t stopped viewers from speculating about further stories for the characters, though. With the success of The Mandalorian, some fans have been hoping for a spin-off Disney+ series that could explore Solo’s story in a new (and potentially better) format.

Solo director Ron Howard was a guest on the Lights, Camera, Barstool podcast where he was asked if he’d heard anything about plans for a sequel – or maybe even a spin-off series – based on the characters featured in his movie.

Ron Howard says there’s “interest” in more Solo adventures

Although he confirmed that there are currently no confirmed plans for more Solo adventures, Howard did suggest that there is “interest” in the movie’s characters, and that growing fan support could lead to a sequel of some sort in the future.

Read more: Mandalorian Season 2 fan theory suggests new character will join the clan

“[There are] no rumblings, though, and this is not a spoiler or anything, but I think there is interest in those characters. I think there’s interest in the gangster world somewhere down the line,” he said.

“I can assure you there is nothing being developed right now for a movie or Disney Plus. But, one great thing is there has been a lot of affection shown for Solo, and so of course that keeps boding well for them to eventually turn it around.”

Alden Ehrenreich, who portrayed Solo in the 2018 movie, recently told Esquire that he would be open to reprising his role, but that it would depend on “what it is” and “if it feels innate to the story” – so there’s definitely hope if the story is done right.

More Star Wars stories coming to Disney+

While the future of Star Wars on the big screen seems to be uncertain right now, Disney have found success with their live-action TV series The Mandalorian, with new episodes of Season 2 available to stream on Disney+ every Friday.

Read more: Felicity Jones teases possible Star Wars return for Jyn Erso

There are other shows in the works, too. A currently-untitled upcoming series will focus on Obi-Wan Kenobi, another will follow Rogue One’s Cassian Andor, and there’s even a new animated series titled Star Wars: The Bad Batch on the way. We’re hoping Han Solo will be added to that list soon.