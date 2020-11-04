 Star Wars: Solo director reveals what it would take for sequel to happen - Dexerto
Star Wars: Solo director reveals what it would take for sequel to happen

Published: 4/Nov/2020 12:48 Updated: 4/Nov/2020 12:53

by Daniel Megarry
Han Solo in A Star Wars Story
Disney

Star Wars

Solo: A Star Wars Story director Ron Howard has teased that a sequel could happen “somewhere down the line” if support from fans continues to grow.

The 2018 movie told the origin story of Han Solo, Chewbacca, and Lando Calrissian a decade before the events of Star Wars: A New Hope. It became the lowest-grossing live-action film in the Star Wars franchise, and it appears that plans for a trilogy were shelved.

That hasn’t stopped viewers from speculating about further stories for the characters, though. With the success of The Mandalorian, some fans have been hoping for a spin-off Disney+ series that could explore Solo’s story in a new (and potentially better) format.

Solo A Star Wars Story
Disney
Plans for a Solo trilogy were put on hold after the first movie failed to set the box office alight

Solo director Ron Howard was a guest on the Lights, Camera, Barstool podcast where he was asked if he’d heard anything about plans for a sequel – or maybe even a spin-off series – based on the characters featured in his movie.

Ron Howard says there’s “interest” in more Solo adventures

Although he confirmed that there are currently no confirmed plans for more Solo adventures, Howard did suggest that there is “interest” in the movie’s characters, and that growing fan support could lead to a sequel of some sort in the future.

“[There are] no rumblings, though, and this is not a spoiler or anything, but I think there is interest in those characters. I think there’s interest in the gangster world somewhere down the line,” he said.

“I can assure you there is nothing being developed right now for a movie or Disney Plus. But, one great thing is there has been a lot of affection shown for Solo, and so of course that keeps boding well for them to eventually turn it around.”

Hans Solo and Chewbacca in Star Wars
Disney
Alden Ehrenreich has said he’s open to playing Han Solo again if it’s the right story

Alden Ehrenreich, who portrayed Solo in the 2018 movie, recently told Esquire that he would be open to reprising his role, but that it would depend on “what it is” and “if it feels innate to the story” – so there’s definitely hope if the story is done right.

More Star Wars stories coming to Disney+

While the future of Star Wars on the big screen seems to be uncertain right now, Disney have found success with their live-action TV series The Mandalorian, with new episodes of Season 2 available to stream on Disney+ every Friday.

There are other shows in the works, too. A currently-untitled upcoming series will focus on Obi-Wan Kenobi, another will follow Rogue One’s Cassian Andor, and there’s even a new animated series titled Star Wars: The Bad Batch on the way. We’re hoping Han Solo will be added to that list soon.

When is Black Widow coming out? Release date, leaks, cast, more

Published: 4/Nov/2020 16:15

by Emma Soteriou
Black Widow
Marvel Studios

Black Widow Marvel

New images from behind the scenes of Black Widow have been leaked, giving fans a glimpse of what’s in store. Here’s everything we know about the movie so far.

Having been a part of The Avengers, fans have eagerly awaited a solo film for Black Widow since 2012. Flash forward eight years and the wait is still ongoing, with the movie facing multiple delays because of the current crisis.

Still, there’s plenty to get excited about, with new content being shared and details being announced in the lead up to the movie’s release.

Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff in Black Widow
Marvel
Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff in Black Widow

When will Black Widow be released?

Though originally intended for a May 2020 release, the ongoing health crisis has seen the movie pushed back twice. It is now expected to be released in theaters on May 7, 2021, unless further delays hold it up again.

In an interview with Marie Curie, Scarlett Johansson spoke about the movie’s delay. “We’re all eager to get the movie out, but more important than anything, everybody wants the experience to feel safe…” she said.

Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow
Marvel
Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow

What has been leaked?

As the movie has already seen two delays, a lot of information has already been made available to fans.

It’s merchandise for the upcoming movie that has revealed the most, including extra behind-the-scenes images, as shown in Marvel’s Black Widow: The Official Movie Special Book.

The book is only available in the US and Canada at the moment, so fans have been sharing a look at some of these images on Twitter.

Who will be starring in Black Widow?

Florence Pugh and Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow
Marvel
Florence Pugh and Scarlett Johansson as Yelena and Natasha in Black Widow

Johansson will once again be reprising her role as Natasha Maximoff, for what is likely to be the last time. She will be joined by Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff, and David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov.

The Handmade’s Tale star,  O-T Fagbenle, will also be in the movie, playing Rick Mason. He will play a former love interest of Romanoff’s, with them both having worked at Shield together.

A cameo from Robert Downey Jr is also expected, but this will probably be taken from extra footage filmed during Captain America: Civil War.

What will happen?

If there’s one question that every Marvel fan has been asking, it’s: “What happened in Budapest?”

Well, it looks like the answer to this is soon to be revealed. Black Widow will be set after the events of Civil War and is expected to explain what exactly happened in Budapest, among other things.

As shown in the teasers released, there are not only shots of Budapest but also flashbacks to Romanoff’s past. This insight into the character will also introduce her ‘family’.

The group is set to reunite to take on the unknown Taskmaster, as Romanoff decides to face up to her darker past.

In an interview with Empire, the director, Cate Shortland, said Johansson will ‘hand the baton’ to Florence Pugh, as her character, Yelena, takes over the Black Widow mantle in the MCU.

With what is hopefully a final date in sight, anticipation is once again rising among fans as they look forward to Black Widow’s final outing in May 2021.