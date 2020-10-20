The Mandalorian season 2 teaser hints at return of Star Wars character - Dexerto

Excitement for The Mandalorian Season 2 is already at fever pitch, and now a fan theory about the return of Star Wars Rebels favourite Sabine Wren is gaining more traction.

A new ‘special look’ teaser for the Disney+ original series, which debuted during ESPN’s Monday Night Football, shows off some brand new footage of the highly-anticipated second season, including spaceships, lots of action sequences, and of course more glimpses of viral sensation Baby Yoda.

Advertisement

But it was one particular line of dialogue that really got the attention of Star Wars fans desperate for clues of what’s to come, as helmeted series protagonist Mando proclaimed, “If I can locate other Mandalorians, they can guide me.”

Mandalorian Special Look teaser

So, which Mandalorians could he be talking about? One well-known character that many fans have been speculating about is Sabine Wren.

Advertisement

Sabine appeared in all four seasons of animated spin-off Star Wars Rebels, and once held the powerful Darksaber – which viewers will remember was wielded by Moff Gideon during the finale of The Mandalorian season 1.

It’s not the first time her return to the franchise in live-action form has been hinted at, either. In the first trailer for The Mandalorian season 2, a mysterious hooded figure played by WWE star Sasha Banks made an appearance – her identity has yet to be confirmed, but many fans believe it’s Sabine.

Fans have taken to Twitter to share their excitement at the possibility of Sabine making her live-action debut, with one joking that her appearance is “100% confirmed”, and another linking the speculation to the recent confirmation that Ahsoka Tano will be appearing in season 2 of The Mandalorian.

Advertisement

So yeah, Din Djarin is searching for other Mandalorians… Sabine Wren 100% confirmed. pic.twitter.com/4k7hPSVPzF — Flilis Skywalker ☀️ Not us united ☀️ (@flilisoffexegol) October 20, 2020

He’s looking for other mandalorians. You know whose a mandalorian? Sabine Wren. And you know who Sabine Wren was last seen traveling with? AHSOKA TANO. 🥰 https://t.co/dWm1o9G94k — Queen Banana (@hannahyve) October 20, 2020

Fortunately, we don’t have too long to wait to find out whether Sabine will make a welcome return, as The Mandalorian season 2 begins streaming on Disney+ from Friday 30 October.