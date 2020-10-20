 The Mandalorian season 2 teaser hints at return of Star Wars character - Dexerto
The Mandalorian season 2 teaser hints at return of Star Wars character

Published: 20/Oct/2020 15:42

by Daniel Megarry
Mando in The Mandalorian season 2
Disney Plus

Star Wars The Mandalorian

Excitement for The Mandalorian Season 2 is already at fever pitch, and now a fan theory about the return of Star Wars Rebels favourite Sabine Wren is gaining more traction.

A new ‘special look’ teaser for the Disney+ original series, which debuted during ESPN’s Monday Night Football, shows off some brand new footage of the highly-anticipated second season, including spaceships, lots of action sequences, and of course more glimpses of viral sensation Baby Yoda.

But it was one particular line of dialogue that really got the attention of Star Wars fans desperate for clues of what’s to come, as helmeted series protagonist Mando proclaimed, “If I can locate other Mandalorians, they can guide me.”

Mandalorian Special Look teaser

So, which Mandalorians could he be talking about? One well-known character that many fans have been speculating about is Sabine Wren.

Sabine appeared in all four seasons of animated spin-off Star Wars Rebels, and once held the powerful Darksaber – which viewers will remember was wielded by Moff Gideon during the finale of The Mandalorian season 1.

It’s not the first time her return to the franchise in live-action form has been hinted at, either. In the first trailer for The Mandalorian season 2, a mysterious hooded figure played by WWE star Sasha Banks made an appearance – her identity has yet to be confirmed, but many fans believe it’s Sabine.

Disney Plus
Sabine Wren in Star Wars Rebels

Fans have taken to Twitter to share their excitement at the possibility of Sabine making her live-action debut, with one joking that her appearance is “100% confirmed”, and another linking the speculation to the recent confirmation that Ahsoka Tano will be appearing in season 2 of The Mandalorian.

Fortunately, we don’t have too long to wait to find out whether Sabine will make a welcome return, as The Mandalorian season 2 begins streaming on Disney+ from Friday 30 October.

TV + Movies

The Boys finale hints Stormfront killed Epstein in bizarre twist

Published: 17/Oct/2020 15:07

by Luke Edwards
Stormfront from the Boys on Amazon
Amazon

amazon The Boys

After all the speculation, maybe Jeffrey Epstein really didn’t kill himself. A clip from the series two finale of Amazon Prime’s The Boys suggests that supe Stormfront was actually the one to bring him down.

Epstein was a real-life businessman known for his connections to powerful people. After being convicted of human trafficking last year, Epstein suspiciously committed suicide in jail – shortly before he was due to testify in court.

Some people believe prison guards murdered Epstein to stop his associates’ darkest secrets being revealed.

Bloodied Stormfront in Amazon's The Boys
Amazon
Stormfront was left battered after an intense season finale.

Given the Amazon show‘s track record of parodying real-life events, it’s not exactly surprising they published their take on Epstein’s untimely demise.

In the latest episode, after Stormfront’s true Nazi identity was made public, we saw a piece of news channel ticker tape which said: “NYPD: Credible lead ties Stormfront to Jeffrey Epstein death.”

Why would Stormfront kill Epstein?

We don’t think this is a serious political commentary from the showrunners. It’s more likely they’re making light of the use of memes in swaying public opinion – a tactic used by Stormfront herself to boost Homelander’s reputation.

Why Stormfront was sent to kill Epstein is unknown. However, we know from the first episode that, despite their squeaky-clean public images, supes can get up to some pretty weird stuff behind closed doors. Could she have killed him to keep their dignity unharmed?

Or maybe the in-universe Epstein had evidence of her true identity. She’s a friend of Goebbels and Frederick Vought’s wife, after all, so maybe Epstein wanted to trade that information to the feds for a sweeter sentence.

Either way, it’s unlikely we’ll be seeing Stormfront pulling off more covert operations anytime soon after Homelander’s son fried her to an Anakin Skywalker-style crisp in the season finale. This probably means politician Victoria Neuman will take over as the main antagonist to the Boys when it eventually returns.