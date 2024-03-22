The Ghostbusters, new and old, are back bustin’ ghosts and dealing with strange things in the neighborhood. Still, the question is, does Sigourney Weaver appear in Frozen Empire?

For those who’ve forgotten Weaver’s vital role in the Ghostbusters franchise, she plays Dana Barrett, a young woman who just so happens to live in 550 Central Park West, an apartment building with a dark past. In fact, it’s not really an apartment building. It’s something straight out of a horror movie, and a conduit for psychic energy designed to summon Gozer the Destroyer to our realm.

It’s heavy stuff, but don’t worry. Although Dana ends up possessed (it happens), the Ghostbusters manage to save the day. Unfortunately, a few years later, she’s attacked by a bathtub and a painting that wants her baby (again, it happens), but the boys in gray manage to put a stop to the peculiar portrait before it can have its wicked way with the child.

The last time we saw Dana, she was happily married to Venkman, so could Sigourney Weaver appear in Frozen Empire? Well, you’re in the right place if you want answers. Warning: if you’re planning to watch Frozen Empire there are spoilers ahead. And, if you’re not sure about watching this new film then check out our Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire review which should help you decide.

Is Sigourney Weaver in Ghostbusters Frozen Empire?

No, Sigourney Weaver does not appear in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. In fact, the character of Dana Barrett mentioned during the team’s investigation into Garraka.

We presume then that Dana’s still married to Venkman, but the Spenglers and Ghostbusters decided they didn’t need the services of a cellist or art restorationist (Dana wears many professional hats) when dealing with a thousand-year-old ice demon, which is fair enough. Afterall, Dana’s appearance in Afterlife was only a fleeting cameo, and she didn’t even bother to visit the Spengler home when Venkman and the original Ghostbusters made the trip.

In reality, it’s more likely Weaver was too busy working with James Cameron on Avatar 3. Her character Kiri — the adopted daughter of Jake and Neytiri — has a major role in the future of that franchise, so we doubt Cameron could spare her. Weaver’s also working on an Apple TV Plus movie, The Gorge, and a horror movie called Dust Bunny, starring David Dastmalchian and Mads Mikkelsen. So, you know, she’s got a lot going on.

Still, it’s not like Frozen Empire needed any more character crammed into it. In our review, we wrote that one of the film’s problems was it featured too many characters. This distracted us from the Spenglers, who should have been the focus of the story. Including Dana would have been a nice throwback for die-hard fans but ultimately it was probably for the best. Maybe we’ll see Dana in the next Ghostbusters movie?

