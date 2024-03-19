With the new movies and standalone projects, there are now several bustin’ films to keep track of. Here’s how many Ghostbusters movies there are.

Ghostbusters began its horror-comedy journey in 1984 when the original film was released, and the franchise is still kicking decades later. The universe has ventured into animation, video games, tabletops, and comics.

Afterlife introduced the world to a younger generation of would-be fans in 2021, and Ghostbusters Frozen Empire continues the streak of new movies.

So, here’s how many Ghostbusters films there are overall.

How many Ghostbusters movies are there?

There are five Ghostbusters movies in total, including Frozen Empire.

Every Ghostbusters movie:

Ghostbusters (1984)

Ghostbusters II (1989)

Ghostbusters (2016)

Ghostbusters Afterlife (2021)

Ghostbusters Frozen Empire (2024)

Is 2016’s Ghostbusters connected to the others?

No, Paul Feig’s 2016 reboot movie is set in an alternative universe to the other four films in the main timeline.

Sony The 2016 movie features a different set of characters.

Feig’s take on Ghostbusters is its own thing and doesn’t mess with the canon of the other movies. The others share the same timeline, with Afterlife being a legacy sequel about Egon Spengler’s daughter and grandchildren.

Actors like Bull Murray from the main timeline make cameo appearances in Feig’s fun detour, further cementing the fact they’re separate.

It's not a long franchise to marathon, which makes for a nice change!