How to watch Ghostbusters Frozen Empire — is it streaming?

We’ve got all of the streaming, digital, and theatrical options for how to watch Ghostbusters Frozen Empire.

Ghostbusters Frozen Empire is ready to send chills down our spines as it continues the modern era’s streak of new movies in the iconic franchise.

It’s a big tentpole film, so there will be plenty of ways to see it very soon.

From its digital release date to cinema showings and Blu-rays, here’s how to watch the new Ghostbusters movie and if it’s streaming yet.

Is Ghostbusters Frozen Empire streaming?

Ghostbusters Frozen Empire is not streaming yet. It will almost certainly come to Netflix, probably by August 2024.

Sony Frozen Empire should stream on Netflix eventually.

Frozen Empire’s distributor, Sony, has a streaming deal with Netflix in the US. It usually takes around 127 days for Sony’s films to appear on streaming services; so Frozen Empire landing on Netflix around August 2024 is possible.

It’ll also be available for rental and purchase on marketplaces such as Apple TV and Prime Video, but no digital release date is confirmed.

How to watch Ghostbusters Frozen Empire

Following its March 22 release, Frozen Empire is cinemas-only for now. The movie isn’t available digitally yet and won’t be for months.

You’ll have to buy a cinema ticket and check showtimes to watch Ghostbusters if you don’t want to wait for digital options.

Because it’s a big franchise film, it’ll likely play for a long time giving us breathing room to fit a trip to the multiplex into our schedules; it’s only 1 hour and 49 minutes long, too.

If you’re a disc collector, you’ll be happy to hear that Frozen Empire will most likely get Blu-ray and DVD releases. Sony has a good track record here, even recently penning a deal to take over Disney’s disc distribution.

Is Ghostbusters Frozen Empire on Netflix?

Ghostbusters Frozen Empire isn’t on Netflix yet, but it probably will be added sometime around August 2024.

Sony Ghostbusters Frozen Empire will play in cinemas first.

Netflix will have the US streaming rights because of its deal with Sony. It could be added to the service a little earlier than August 2024, but if the film’s box office meets or exceeds expectations, Sony will want to keep it playing in cinemas exclusively for as long as possible.

It could go to other services in the future. But for the time being, Netflix will be its home.

