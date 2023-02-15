Will there be a Left Behind 3? Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist recently hit cinemas, but will there be a third movie in the end-times franchise?

It’s the end of the world as we know it – at least, that’s according to Kevin Sorbo, the director and star of Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist.

It began with Tim LaHaye and Jerry B. Jenkins’ 1995 novel, the first in what’s considered to be the most successful book series in Christian publishing.

It eventually led to 2014’s Left Behind starring Nicolas Cage, and earlier this year, a direct sequel titled Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist – so, is there going to be a third?

Will there be a Left Behind 3?

Right now, no – it doesn’t seem like there’s going to be a Left Behind 3.

It’s worth bearing in mind that the first Left Behind movie was an almighty flop, grossing just $27.4 million against a $16 million budget and slapped with the dishonor of being one of the worst – if not the worst – movie of the year.

The foundation wasn’t laid for a sequel, but this isn’t a traditional franchise. There have actually been five movies, one spinoff series, and a documentary all based on the Left Behind saga, none of which have been commercially successful.

For example, 2000’s Left Behind: The Movie was touted as the “biggest and most ambitious Christian film ever made”, made with a rather sizeable budget of $17.4 million. It grossed just $4.2 million.

Left Behind: Tribulation Force and World at War followed as direct-to-DVD sequels, before 2014’s movie crashed and burned on the big screen.

In a press release, Sorbo cited “recent current events and talk about the end times” as the reason for making another instalment in the franchise.

“This captivating story delivers the essence of what made the original book series and film so successful but does so in a fresh way, hopefully ushering in a new generation of fans.”

Bizarrely, there’s not a single review from an accredited critic on Rotten Tomatoes, but it has an audience score of 97% from more than 500 ratings.

That’s everything we know about Left Behind 3. Find out how to watch Rise of the Antichrist here, and in the meantime, check out our other movie hubs below:

