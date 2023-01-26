How to watch Left Behind Rise of the Antichrist – is it streaming?

Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist, the new end-times sequel from Kevin Sorbo, is here – here’s everything you need to know about how to watch it and if it’s on streaming.

Left Behind began as a best-selling novel in 1995, written by Tim LaHaye and Jerry B. Jenkins, taking place during the Rapture and showing what happens to the non-believers who are… you guessed it, left behind.

It was the first in a 16-novel series, considered to be one of the most successful franchises in Christian publishing. There have been several movie adaptations, including 2014’s Left Behind starring Nicolas Cage. While praised by the original authors, it was a critical flop and grossed just $27.4 million against a $16 million budget.

Nevertheless, it’s received a sequel with a brand-new cast, directed by and starring Kevin Sorbo – so, is Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist available to stream?

When and where to watch Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist?

Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist will be exclusively available in theaters between January 26 and February 1. It is not available to stream right now.

However, it is available to purchase on DVD and Blu-ray from Amazon and other retailers.

The limited theatrical run is being organized by Fathom Events, and you can find out where the movie is screening and buy tickets here. If you’d like to organize a group visit, click here.

In a press release, Sorbo said: “I’m excited to bring this film to theaters across the country.

“With recent current events and talk about the end times, this captivating story delivers the essence of what made the original book series and film so successful but does so in a fresh way, hopefully ushering in a new generation of fans.”

Paul Lalonde, a producer and co-writer on the movie, also said: “It’s a true story – it just hasn’t happened yet.

“The current political, social and global climate is creating a perfect storm for an even greater revival of interest in what the Bible says about it all. Nothing you see on the news is surprising if you have the roadmap in your hand.

“We are thrilled to partner with Fathom Events to bring this powerful movie to theaters nationwide. This movie will help bring Bible prophecies to life so that audiences can understand the big picture in a more tangible way.”

In other news, Mel Gibson is set to film his sequel to The Passion of the Christ this year, with Jim Caviezel reportedly reprising his role as Jesus.

Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist is in theaters for a limited time now.