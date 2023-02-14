How to watch Full Swing – what time is it streaming on Netflix?

Full Swing, a new “immersive” Netflix golf documentary, is about to drop – here’s everything you need to know about how to watch it and what time it’ll be available to stream.

Netflix dominates streaming, regardless of whether it’s a TV show, movie, or documentary.

In the latter category, the company has produced some of the most popular sports documentary series, including (but not limited to) The Last Dance, Last Chance U, Break Point, Cheer, and Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

Now, Netflix is getting onto the greens with Full Swing, exploring the highs and lows of the PGA Tour – so, here’s what you need to know about streaming it.

When and where can you watch Full Swing?

Full Swing will premiere on Netflix on February 15.

All eight episodes will launch on the streaming platform on the day of release, so don’t worry about having to remember to tune in weekly.

In terms of what time Full Swing will be available to watch on Netflix, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each timezone so you know when you can dive in:

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

The official synopsis for the docu-series reads: “This upcoming immersive documentary series follows a diverse group of professional golfers on and off the course across a relentless season of competition — enduring a high-stakes schedule week in and week out on the PGA TOUR.

“The cameras will follow golf’s biggest events for the first time ever including THE PLAYERS, the Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, U.S. Open, The Open Championship, and the FedExCup Playoffs.

“The documentary will give fans a chance to get to know the players through their wins and losses and witness what it takes to compete – and succeed – at the highest level in men’s professional golf throughout the PGA TOUR season.”

