One of 2024’s best movies just dropped on Prime Video and it can’t be streamed anywhere else

Prime Video just added one of the greatest movies of 2024, and don’t expect it to be available on another platform anytime soon. See you on the court.

It’s been a pretty good year for filmgoers, with the likes of Dune: Part Two, Rebel Ridge, Deadpool & Wolverine, and Longlegs among the best movies of 2024.

But there’s one title that’s enjoyed tremendous staying power online: Challengers, Luca Guadagnino’s steamy tennis drama starring Zendaya alongside her two “little white boys” Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor.

In our review, we called it an “electric, sexy sports flick with balls [that] solidifies its cast as three legends in the making.” In other words, it’s a must-see – and if you missed it in cinemas, there’s now an easy way to watch it.

As of September 19, you can watch Challengers on Prime Video as part of your normal subscription. It was initially available via the MGM+ add-on, but it’s now part of the streaming service’s library.

The film takes place across 13 years, following the rise and fall of Tashi Duncan (Zendaya) and her two doting lovers, Patrick Zweig (O’Connor) and Art Donaldson (Faist), longtime pals who find themselves at odds over their competing love for her.

Warner Bros.

That’s ultimately a very chaste way of putting it – ultimately, they’re all sexually attracted to each other, and the movie takes great pleasure in cranking up the heat.

As our writer Jessica Cullen put it, “the leading trio are so capable that what we get is something self-aware, highly stylized, and (at times) genuinely sexy. Think Cruel Intentions, but better, and with an umpire.”

Don’t just take our word for it: it has a Certified Fresh score of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes and it made nearly $95 million worldwide.

After you’ve watched it, check out our breakdown of Challengers’ ending, read more about its soundtrack, and find other new movies to watch this month.