Netflix’s next ‘Greatest Roast’ target after Tom Brady set to be even bigger star

Netflix is currently in the market for a new target for their next sports comedy roast, and they may have their eye on a certain golfing legend.

The first victim of the streaming platform‘s GROAT (Greatest Roast of All Time) event was football hall of famer Tom Brady.

Netflix users spent 1.67 billion minutes of viewing Brady being raked over the coals by fellow football peers and comedians, so it wasn’t surprising to learn that they’re currently on the hunt for a new target.

And, according to Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider, Netflix is currently trying to lock down golf icon Tiger Woods as the next person to put in the hot seat.

Woods is seen as one of the best golf players of all time as he currently is tied for first in PGA Tour wins (82), with fellow legacy player Sam Snead. He was the youngest player to ever win all four major golf championships (Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, U.S. Open, and The Open Championship) during the early years of his career.

Like Brady, Woods is also considered one of the best male athletes of his generation, and has been widely celebrated both in the golf world and beyond.

The golf champion would make a great candidate for a Netflix roast because, much like his predecessor, the scandals throughout his public career would make for some excellent joke writing material.

The most infamous of the bunch came in 2009 when US Weekly reported that the golfer had been having a longtime affair with a woman and even published a voicemail Woods left for her.

Although the golfer came clean about that incident in a statement, calling it a “transgression” and apologizing to both his family and fans, about a dozen more women came forward and claimed they also had relations with him.

Woods eventually admitted to all of the relationships and this led to the breakdown of his marriage to Elin Nordegren in August 2010. The couple had been married for six years and shared two children.

Brady’s divorce from model Giselle Bündchen was one of the main topics of his roast, so there’s a huge possibility Woods would be get the same treatment from his panel of roasters.

At time this, Netflix has not confirmed if Woods will be the face of the next GROAST.

