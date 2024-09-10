Netflix reveals its next unhinged true crime stories for Untold 2025

This year we’ve had sign stealers, Air McNair, and Hope Solo, but what else does Untold have to offer? Turns out, the three unhinged true crime stories Netflix has just dropped for 2025.

Netflix remains our go-to streaming service for new true crime and documentaries for good reason. It’s regularly churning out quality content, with three new Untold stories being part of the 2024 roster.

The Murder of Air McNair, Sign Stealer, and Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer have all made their debut on the platform in the last month, but Netflix isn’t done just yet.

Article continues after ad

Three more all-new films have been announced for 2025, following the Washington Wizards locker room gun standoff in 2009, the chess grandmaster cheating scandal, and the steroid controversy attached to – ahem – the Liver King.

If these cases are new to you, they’re complex ones. The first follows NBA player Gilbert Arenas, who dared fellow Wizards player Javaris Crittenton to shoot him after he brought unloaded guns into the team’s locker room.

Article continues after ad

The second happened in 2022, involving renowned chess players Magnus Carlsen and Hans Niemann. Carlsen ‘accused’ Nielmann of cheating after dropping out of a tournament, leading to Nielmann eventually admitting he had cheated in online chess in the past.

Article continues after ad

Our Liver King is none other than Brian Johnson, a social media influencer known for promoting an “ancestral lifestyle” – which translates to eating raw unprocessed organs and meat. He repeatedly denied using any kind of steroids until it was revealed he used synthetic IGF1, testosterone, and spent $11,000 on pharmaceuticals per month in 2022.

“Exciting! Can’t wait to dive into these controversial and untold stories. The Gilbert Arenas and Javaris Crittenton incident, chess cheating, and Liver King’s scandal are sure to be eye-openers! Untold always delivers the unexpected,” one fan posted on X/Twitter about the new TV show.

Article continues after ad

A second agreed, “Untold might be Netflix’s best original programming (not saying much, Netflix is 95% schlock, but Untold is very good).”

Article continues after ad

“Let’s get into it!!! These are the documentaries I have been waiting for!!!” a third added.

We don’t know exactly when new installments of Untold will air on Netflix, but based on the past four seasons, we can expect them sometime next summer.

In the meantime, you can catch the rest of Untold on the platform now. For more, check out the latest details on American Murder, Smartschoolboy9, and other TV shows streaming this month,