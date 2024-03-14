Where was Dune 2 filmed? All filming locations

The Dune 2 filming locations are a huge part of the reason the Denis Villeneuve movie has been such a success, with rich visuals owing to the real world settings. Here, we dig into where Dune 2 was filmed.

Set in a very distant future, the world of Dune is a sci-fi epic that takes on universe exploration, other worlds, and the breathtaking settings described in Frank Herbert’s books. Bringing his story to life was one of the biggest tasks Denis Villeneuve and Greig Fraser had to do, and once again they nailed it.

Dune 2 delves into the transformative journey of Paul, from a prince to the prophesized Lisan al-Gaib destined to guide the Fremen to their paradise. Along this path he seeks revenge against the Harkonnens and challenges the political might of the Emperor, all while navigating the captivating landscapes of Arrakis.

These unique settings serve as a stunning backdrop, enriching the narrative in the Dune universe. Here’s every Dune 2 filming location that made the new movie a stunning wonder.

Where was Dune 2 filmed?

Like the first movie, one of the main filming locations for Dune 2 was in Budapest, Hungary. The production also ventured to Italy, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates.

Here is a full list of the Dune 2 filming locations:

Budapest, Hungary

Wadi Rum, Jordan

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Altivole, Treviso, Italy

Memoriale Brion, Altivole, Treviso, Veneto, Italy

Villeneuve’s latest film used many of the same filming locations as his first Dune movie, with a majority of scenes taking place on Arrakis again. The only difference this time round is that Dune also included Norway as one of its locations, for the Atreides family‘s homeland of Caladan.

Dune 2 filming location for Arrakis

The Dune 2 production team used the Wadi Rum desert in the southern area of Jordan as the landscape for the vast desert terrain of Arrakis.

Its terrain has a natural reddish tint that perfectly mimics Herbert’s depiction of Arrakis. As well as its extreme heat and the reddish spice mixed into the sand and air.

Abu Dhabi was also used in the first movie because of its desert terrain. Dune 2 also uses this filming location for the Fremen sietches and its sandy mountains. Abu Dhabi and Jordan were the main locations to bring to life the Fremen’s homeland.

Where were the Imperium scenes filmed in Dune 2?

The production team used the city Altivole in the providence of Treviso, located in Italy, to showcase the Imperium and the world of the Emperor in Dune 2.

Dune 2 introduces more of the Imperium with Christopher Walken as the Emperor of the Corrino Empire. The filming location needed to be grandiose, intricate yet breathtaking with historical beauty.

It depicted the wealthy and elite lifestyle of the Emperor and his daughter, Princess Irulan. Another location used for the Corrino household was the Memoriale Brione, a tomb in Altivole.

